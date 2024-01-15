Nicole Kidman was also reformed? This photo worried his fans

On March 25, Nicole Kidman caused a stir by releasing a series of photos on Instagram in which she looked refreshed. Sporting a brand new cut and a totally youthful and rock style, the actress caught the attention of her subscribers. Wearing an oversized Balenciaga bomber jacket, she shows off platinum blonde hair and a wavy bob, half-hidden under her hood. Typically very attractive, with a very pretty, modern look but oozing with the style of a “busy mom”, the 56-year-old actress displays an assertive look here, with determination evident in her piercing gaze, as well There is also this feeling of ignoring us. In a word, Nicole Kidman is mesmerizing.

The mom’s transformation sparked mixed reactions among her nearly ten million followers on Instagram. Some criticized the apparent change in her appearance: “It’s unrealistic. You don’t look like that. No wonder young women are so unhappy.” , “I like it, but I hate that women think it’s natural. It’s not.” , “I’m all for changing her hair color, but why also her face? This is horrible! It sends the wrong message to young women!” Nicole Kidman did not respond to any of these comments. However, looking at the photo, the improvement is obvious: no more wrinkles, smooth skin texture… The actress looks twenty years younger.

Nicole Kidman takes responsibility for her clothing choices, doesn’t mind her critics

Like Our Colleagues, Nicole Kidman Is Not Her First Controversy paris match, In 2022, the actress caused a stir by posing in a Miu Miu micro-skirt and crop top for a special Hollywood cover. Vanity Fair, A daring choice of clothing, taken completely for granted, but which provoked intense reactions, especially accusations of photo retouching from Internet users. At that time, Nicole Kidman did not respond to her detractors, just announced to our colleagues stellar That, when it comes to fashion, she follows her own desires : “I’m just like, ‘Oh, I’d wear this, it reminds me of my school uniform.’ Or, ‘Oh my God, yes, I’d love to do that.'”

