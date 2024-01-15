New iPhone anti-theft function: this is how you can configure it with an iOS update

A man with an iPhone 12 phone in a store in Nantes, France (Reuters/Stephane Mahé/file photo)

The latest update from Apple is here. In January, the North American company introduced its version iOS 17.4 operating system, It includes various changes: in addition to fixing errors found in previous versions, it adds new very interesting functions on a daily basis. is one of the most notable New anti-theft featureWhich can now be activated on all iPhone phones.

This update expands the protection of these mobile phones against possible theft or loss of the device. The purpose of this change is Prevent thieves from disabling key features To find our phone in case it is lost. Thus they fix the security gap that users reported earlier.

current version Improves device securityBoth in familiar and normal places and in strange places.

iPhone users have long been able to use ‘find my iphone‘, which helped them locate their phone if it was lost or stolen. Changing this aspect of the mobile in Settings required entering a security code or using facial recognition.’face id, but it was only requested If the phone was outside our known locationsLike our home, study center or workplace.

since then it was a problem Most of the robberies took place at these common places For Apple users. Thus, thieves simply had to open Settings and deactivate this function so that no trace of the phone remains. The same happened with other aspects, such as access to passwords and other sensitive data.

Programmers have realized this glitch and decided to fix it. From now on, those who have an Apple-branded phone will be able to ask for the device Always ask for Face ID to access key features Of mobile. One of them is “Find My iPhone”. With this new anti-theft security system, another barrier has been erected against those who want to illegally obtain our mobile phones and private information.

People interested in this feature will want to know how to activate it and add another layer of security to their devices. Those who want to activate it simply have to go to their iPhone Settings and locate the category “Face ID and Code“Among the many configuration options. Inside, you can find the option “Protection in case of device theft” and you can activate it with a simple Click,

Once turned on, Apple users will be able to choose whether they want to activate it or not security timeout At all locations or only at locations that are not known. This wait prevents you from quickly changing security settings. If you want to get the maximum possible protection, you can choose “Always” from the options, but keep in mind that you will have to wait a reasonable amount of time every time you want to modify your phone’s security settings.