No, even Microsoft does not have unlimited money. Babelia

Microsoft will be bringing many of its titles to other consoles, such as the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.

We can say that, after a few days of uncertainty, this is a summary of the new strategy of the video games section of the North American company. Because in these past days a ghost walked into the virtual world. The ghost of Microsoft’s reinvention.

The truth is that in the last two weeks a rumor has spread like wildfire on the Internet (a rumor supported by leaks) that could significantly change the entire ecosystem of the world of video games. The rumor states that Microsoft is the company behind the Xbox console, the company that has maintained the most aggressive policy of purchasing studios in recent years (Mojang, Ninja Theory, Arkane, King, Bethesda and a long list of others when Until the giant’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard), would abandon exclusivity, compete head-to-head with Sony and Nintendo, and would be open to becoming a video game development company for all platforms.

Phil Spencer, the brains behind Microsoft’s video game division in recent years, demonstrated what the communication policy should not be by not denying the rumors but instead inviting people to an explanatory event that was held last week. Was. The lies boiled over. Speculations skyrocketed. There was even talk of leaving all the land to Sony to continue developing the console, which would be the most significant change to the industry in years. This event eventually occurred, but no one is entirely sure whether it made things clear or made them more blurred.

“We have decided to bring four games to other consoles.” Ultimately, the blasting was controlled, but many see it as the first step in a total restructuring of the video game sector. They didn’t say which ones, but everyone tells them it will be hifi rush, paintment, land And sea ​​of ​​thieves, Other great features of the platform, like Starfield or future and highly coveted Indiana Jones, they will remain unique. for now.

In recent years, Microsoft has used its checkbook to infuse the entire video game ecosystem. He has purchased studies that he does not know how to use to produce good results. It brought a very powerful machine to the market but it lagged behind in sales to its direct competitor, the PlayStation. This, in turn, has created a very attractive product: Game Pass, that kind of Netflix of interactivity that includes an extensive catalog of games in exchange for a monthly subscription. If it weren’t for Microsoft, everything we play today wouldn’t be the same.

But Game Pass has reached its limit. As the company reported two days ago, it has 34 million users. This is not enough considering the growth projections the company was expecting. Microsoft is able to maintain this level of investment (often ill-fated) simply because, by now being the world’s largest company, its market capitalization doubles Spain’s GDP. That is to say: it shoots well with King ammo.

But even in a golden empire like Microsoft, the owners’ patience runs out. In a context where the gaming public has stagnated and the chosen strategy has not produced the expected results, one cannot afford to waste infinitely. Everything seems to indicate that the expansion of recent years has ended and that we will enter a period of concentration and change. It won’t be imminent, but these four games could be the first step on a very long road. True words, friend Sancho.

