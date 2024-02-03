Football – Mercato – Om

OM: Transfer at €25M? “I’m so lucky to be having dinner with Shakira”

Therefore Vitinha will stay in OM for only one year. The most expensive player in Marseille club history, recruited in January 2023, packed his bags during this winter transfer window. Now Marseille no longer really smelled of sanctity, the Portuguese were given the option of purchasing Genoa. A purchase option that would be of the order of €25M for Vitinha, but obviously, there would be no chance of it being activated.

This winter things changed a lot in all directions in Om. While the Marseille club has grown considerably, there have also been several departures within the Marseille team. gennaro gattuso, This was especially the case vitinha, Despite his status as the most expensive recruit in the history ofOmJust a year after his arrival, the Portuguese was relegated by the Marseille club in January marseille, and it is on genoaIn Serie A, he vitinha The season will end.

“Even if it was a dry loan, the same would have happened”

loaned byOm, Vitinha can be transferred permanently genoa, Indeed, a purchase option was negotiated and the price would have been set at €25M. However, for 20 minutes An expert on the Italian market assures that vitinha Will never be sold at this price: ” Om can no longer support Vitinha considering his level. But putting a purchase option at 25 million euros makes no sense. Same thing would have happened if it was a dry loan. It’s just to not lose face that they kept this option, to say “Oh, there’s still a club that keeps an option for 25 million, we haven’t been robbed by buying it for 32 million”. Whereas buying this player for this amount was ridiculous. There’s a good chance I’ll have dinner with Shakira tonight as Genova uses shopping options ,

