Zion Williamson makes an almost impossible basket and overpowers a brilliant Victor Wembanyama

As has always been the case, Victor Wembanyama He has monopolized the spotlight ever since he stepped onto an NBA floor, and his near-triple double this time around might have been covered were it not for a rarely seen basket. Zion Williamson.

Wemby had 14 rebounds and 7 assists, but San Antonio Spurs They lost 113-114 against some New Orleans Pelicans in which there was a heroic and dramatic basket zion williamson

With 113–112 for the Texans with 12 seconds remaining, Tre Jones missed a penetration and tap vembanyama It was blocked by Brandon Ingram.

puerto rican jose alvarado After this he counterattacked and Williamson He stormed towards the hoop to seal the final basket despite three opponents, including Vembanyama, unsuccessfully trying to block his path.







till Spurs They still had time for one more play but Devin Vassell’s three-pointer at the buzzer did not go in.

Williamson finished an excellent night for the Pelicans with 33 points and 8 rebounds. He was also accompanied by CJ McCullum (21 points). jonas valanciunas (18 points and 9 rebounds) and Ingram (19 points and 6 assists).

Alvarado was the best of New Orleans’ second unit with 8 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Ion Williamson and his epic basket Darren Abbate/AP/LaPresse

read this also

Spurs fell in the second half of the game

In spurs, After blowing a 12-point lead in the third quarter, ‘Wemby’ went 7 of 14 on field goals and added 2 steals and 3 blocks to his career record. The essence of his performance was the 5 turnovers he committed.

San Antonio’s leading scorer Wassail With 28 points. Jones (20 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists) and Jeremy Sochan (15 points and 16 rebounds) were also out.

The Spurs have lost three consecutive games (10-39 balance) while the Pelicans (28-21) have recovered from a three-game losing streak with two consecutive wins.