Ozzie Guillen complains of abuse at Marlins homecoming

MIAMI — Ozzie Guillen reported being roughed up by stadium security upon returning to LoanDepot Park, the Miami Marlins headquarters, to participate in the Caribbean Baseball Series that began Thursday.

Guillén, 60, is the manager of the Tiburones de la Guerra, who won their first championship in 38 years in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

OG Guillen celebrates with his family after winning the title with Tiburones de la Guerra in LVBP. https://www.lvbp.com/Alejandro van Schermbeek/Edgar Basallo Mussa

“When they treat you like their trash. (That’s why) I didn’t want to come to this #&$. Marlins safety, you have to #$%&. In MLB for 40 #$%& years, first Latino World Series manager, my @#$. On the first day of the event I was yelling at my wife, my family, me and my coaches,” Guillen wrote in English on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

#$% That they treat you like they gave me a pass for this $%#,” he added in Spanish. “I passed for this #%$ bullshit. We Venezuelans are only good when we are their slaves. They think they own the world. Marlins security chief, clown,” he concluded.

Guillen was a three-time All-Star shortstop and American League Rookie of the Year winner in a 16-season major league career before becoming manager of the Chicago White Sox in 2004.

In his second season, he led the White Sox to end an 88-year drought without winning a World Series by defeating the Houston Astros in the October Classic. Before the 2012 season, as the Marlins were preparing to open their indoor stadium in Little Havana, Guillén signed a multi-year contract with the Miami team.

But Venezuela was fired by the Marlins after finishing last in the National League East division with a 69–93 record in his first season. Although team performance was the main reason for his sudden departure, announcing that he was a fan of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro damaged his relations with Miami’s large Cuban community.

Ozzie Guillen Jr. revealed before the game between the Tiburons and Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Republic that his father was angered when a member of Lon Depot Park security allegedly touched his mother, Ibis Cardenas, during a discussion. The Venezuelan delegation entered. Facility.

Guillen Jr., assistant general manager on the Venezuelan team, said, “The Marlins security head touched my mom and Ozzie and (pitching coach) Carlos Zambrano didn’t like it very much.” “Ozzy was already upset about playing in Miami. “We are apologizing to Ibis, the Guillen family, and the Venezuelan team organizing committee,” OG Jr. said.

Neither the Marlins nor the Caribbean Baseball Confederation wanted to release a statement about the incident, but a source within the organizing committee told ESPN Digital that the incident started because the Guillén family, perhaps by mistake, went without protective equipment. Tried to enter through a door. Security, other than for the purpose of field personnel entering Loan Depot Park.