The iPhone 16 Pro Max chip will be so powerful that it will surpass the M3, and we may suspect why

The first performance tests have been leaked, which would mean breaking performance records for the iPhone 16 Pro

31 January 2024, 11:10 Updated January 31, 2024, 12:46

While we are all waiting for the launch of Vision Pro that we will have in two days (and about which we will tell you from New York with the help of our colleague Pedro Aznar), Clues continue to emerge about the next iPhone 16 slowly but surely.

After knowing its obvious additional buttons and the improvement of its cameras, there is now talk of equipping the iPhone 16 An “A18 Pro” chip that might break the mold, Even more than the performance difference caused by the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro.

An iPhone 16 Pro Max is capable of everything

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which will become the new top-of-the-range, will debut the “A18 Pro” chip. X’s account @negativeonehero has been leaked Its first performance estimation with the Geekbench 6 test, calculating the result 3,500 points in tests single core and 8,200 points in tests multi core,





To compare, the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro scores 2,906 and 7,231 points in the same tests. Even the M3 chip, which is currently present in some MacBook Pros and iMacs, performs poorly in single-core tests with 3,183 points. So, on some tasks, these iPhone 16 models may be faster than that iMac that just landed on your desk. And as far as competition is concerned, it will also outpace Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, so Cupertino’s duties are well fulfilled.

Currently these figures These are guesses and based on leaks, so you have to take them with tweezers. But if that’s true, the possibilities for these next iPhone 16 could be much broader than we imagined.

Other Apple devices can benefit

If Apple achieved this level of performance in a chip that fits in your phone, the performance gains could be transferred to other products. The next generation Vision Pro may be more powerful, M4 chips could be based on those A18 Pro Taking Macs to new limits (we may see them in 2025)… What was learned in that engineering effort could end up in smaller products like AirPods 4 or future Apple Watches.

We’ll just have to wait for more tracks as this performance becomes more convincing. iPhone 16 is expected to be introduced in a keynote address In early or mid-September Apple will introduce an iOS 18 whose artificial intelligence could benefit greatly from that of the A18 Pro.

In Applesfera The most important components of the new iPhone 16 leaked: they will not have much to envy to the ‘Pro’

In Applesfera Apple already knows how to improve the connectivity of your iPhone, iPad and Mac: Wi-Fi 7 is official