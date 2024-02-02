Valme strengthens the use of ultrasound in musculoskeletal procedures

He Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy Services of Valme Hospital Has been consolidated in the province as one of the centers with the most experience in the field of Ultrasound-guided diagnosis and intervention in musculoskeletal procedureswith Over 2,300 clinical functions With this process during the last year, triple that of just three years ago.

“It translates to Clinical urgency and therapeutic agility, with efficient responses to the citizens we serve, which avoid referrals to other specialties or requests for other diagnostic tests such as traditional X-rays or magnetic resonance imaging. To achieve this, the competence of its highly trained and experienced experts is essential,” says the head of the service, caetana sanchez,









Musculoskeletal processes are one of theInjuries with greater demand and prevalence In health systems. They range from inflammatory or degenerative conditions of muscles affecting tendons, joints, ligaments or nerves and constitute the second reason for medical consultation in primary care. 23% of Spain’s population is over 20 years of age, Note that, due to their greater frequency, there are problems shoulders, elbows, wrists and hands, and the main symptoms are pain associated with inflammation, With functional deficiency or dysfunction of the affected body area.

In this line, and from the prism of efficiency, innovation and quality of care, the application of diagnostic and interventional ultrasound in recent years has allowed to increase the resolution capacity of complex pathologies in order to avoid referral to the physical therapy and rehabilitation service of Valme. Is allowed. Other medical specialties and clinical trials with resulting benefits for the patient in response time.

interventionism involves minimally invasive treatment Which is performed with a needle, with the aim of not only improving the pain profile but also improving the functionality of the patient. beginning of ultrasound In this clinical practice, the performance of specialists in physical therapy and rehabilitation has been favorable, given that previously most interventions were performed based on physical referrals.

Thus, musculoskeletal ultrasound It allows the study of the main inflammatory and painful joint, periarticular and muscle syndromes in which it provides important clues for appropriate diagnostic and therapeutic approaches. Thus, ultrasound-guided interventions have allowed us to expand the number of treated processes and anatomical structures, in addition to blocking various nerves to treat pain, infiltrating joints, tendons and muscles.

Dr. Sanchez says, “Rehabilitation is a discipline in constant evolution, with diagnostic and interventional ultrasound allowing us to expand clinical decision-making abilities and improve health outcomes by working agilely and safely across multiple procedures. represents a great progress by allowing us to improve our ,

Within these interventionist approaches, in service portfolio Joint and soft tissue ultrasound in physical therapy and rehabilitation Valme, Ultrasound in carpal tunnel syndrome, Ultrasound-guided interventions for joint and soft tissue infiltration, Ultrasound-guided intervention in spasticity, Infiltration in hyperhidrosis of the stump in the amputee patient, Light on infiltration Has been inserted. In sialorrhea and nerve block.

Valme Hospital’s physiotherapy and rehabilitation service is made up of 60 professionals Different categories: rehabilitation therapists, physiotherapists, nursing assistants, occupational therapists, custodians and administrators. It has a wide portfolio of services, the largest activity being carried out in the field of external consultancy.

It covers a wide geographical area diversified by the southern region of the province. This activity is carried out in collaboration with the High Resolution Center of Los Alcors, in the Valme University Hospital, the peripheral specialized centers of Alcalá de Guadaira, Dos Hermanas and Morón de la Frontera, and is currently being expanded to the High Resolution Hospitals of Labreja, Morón . Cima and Utrera. In addition to this medical consultation activity, there are physiotherapy rooms in these specialized care centers and primary care centers in the south area of ​​Seville.

every year they serve around 35,000 appointments in consultingOf which There are 13,500 new patientsA figure that reveals the high prevalence of assumed pathology.