Pep Guardiola’s strong reaction about his return to Barcelona to replace Xavi

2024-01-30

This is most wanted by fans, jon laporta He also wishes that he should return, but he, pep guardiola Gave a strong answer about returning to the CUIL team to replace Javi ,

Xavi reveals what Pep Guardiola told him about Barcelona crisis and sends a message to Mexican Rafa Marquez

The current CUL coach has already announced that he will not continue next season Passion He became one of the candidates. He talked about this in a press conference.

Primer started by talking about the differences between the leagues, between English and Spanish: “According to my experience, we cannot compare the pressure England with Spain, It is a thousand times harder there. Six press conferences a week, many games but you feel the pressure FC Barcelona It cannot be compared with any other place. For the managers here, the club is a perfect place. I completely understand what you are going through. Javi, completely. “I did not talk to him during these hours,” he said. Pep Guardiola.

Then, once he entered the conference, he refused to return barcelonaSince he is very comfortable in it Manchester CityA team that gives you exactly what you ask for.

“Here I have everything a coach dreams of. Absolutely everything. We changed many players in these seven years and I always had support. The board has always supported me, the players, good environment. I feel good, I know it will go away at some point but I feel like it won’t be right now.”,