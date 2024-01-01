Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan are ‘fighting’ to be the next Bond girl

Casting rumors are flying around for the next Bond girl

Everyone is always talking about who will be the next James Bond, but rumors are currently swirling as to who will be the next female lead in the beloved franchise.

With previous Bond girls including Halle Berry, Gemma Arterton and Ursula Andress, it’s fair to say the role is an iconic one.

Well, it seems the bookies have their doubts as two famous faces are leading as favourites.

Currently in the running are Michelle Keegan and Jodie Comer, with Saoirse Ronan also in the ring.

Former Corrie actress Keegan is a household name in the UK, and her recent leading role in Netflix’s Harlan Coben adaptation, Fool Me Once, has thrust her into the spotlight once again.

Comer, on the other hand, has had a great few years, with her role in Killing Eve capturing the attention of people around the world.

Gambling.com’s betting expert James Layfield tells the Daily Express about the possibilities behind the Comer rumours.

He said, “Jodie Comer is 6/4 favorite on specialist betting sites to become the next lead actress in a Bond film.”

“The actress received great training on the BBC’s hit spy thriller Killing Eve, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award for her brilliant portrayal of sociopathic killer Villanelle.

He concluded, “She may be the perfect Bond girl, but she may be just as effective as the main villain in the next Bond film.”

On Keegan, Layfield shared: “Michelle, who is set to be the next Bond girl, started out in serials, starring as barmaid Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street for six years.

“That means she already knows how to perfect a martini – shaken, not shaken – but what’s more, she could be the perfect MI6 ally for Bond.”

Other names include Phoebe Dynevor and Marisa Abela, who are at 4/1 on betting apps.

However, there are other contenders

However, Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has gone a step further and publicly stated that she would love to play a role in a Bond film.

In 2020, she said that she would love to do a “Bond” film and had “gone for bigger things” in the past, but lost out on them.

According to Ladbrokes, the 29-year-old’s chances of landing the job as the next Bond girl are 5/1.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes told the Irish Mirror, “Rumors are flying as to who will be the new Bond girl, and patriotic punters are already showing their support for Saoirse Ronan, who is the frontrunner to get the coveted role.”