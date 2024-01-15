(PHOTOS) Here are the best red carpet looks of the week: Colman Domingo, America Ferrera and Hailee Steinfeld

From the Vanity Fair party to the NAACP Image Awards, including the GLAAD Media Awards and the SXSW Festival, the essence of the dress was popular last week.

Stars have embraced the classic in a variety of ways: a bolero that structures a bodycon dress, a coat that also works as a jacket and a tandem that embodies a sportier version. Some went with only the jacket, others deliberately forgot the second piece of the three-piece suit. While the actor wanted to portray a character in a casual manner with his look, one actress dazzled with a monochrome look with a lined cape.

Review of the week’s inspirations.

America Ferrera

For the post-Oscars party, America Ferrera remained faithful to the house of Versace. The long jacket as a dress is nothing new in itself, but this shiny version is fabulous, as is her De Beers necklace. Adding sheer stockings and high sandals adds a cabaret touch to the look.



photo vane



colman domingo

Colman Domingo chose one of the most beautiful pieces from the Balmain collection, a coat completely covered in crystals, which when closed represents a woman’s face. What appears to be a shirt and tie is actually a decorated sweater. There is transparency in men’s wardrobe.



Photo Getty Images



alton mason

Who knew an ivory vest, an ecru scarf, black pants and patent leather shoes could be so charming! Alton Mason respected the creations of Dolce & Gabbana.



Photo Getty Images



Hailee Steinfeld

This black bolero accentuates the deep neckline of this peplum dress from Alexandre Vauthier. Don’t hesitate to throw a cropped jacket over your shoulders the next time you wear a long dress, like this look from Hailee Steinfeld.



photo AFP



Anjanue Ellis

Aunjanue Ellis turned heads during her appearance at the NAACP Image Awards. This Jovana Luis silhouette, matched with a transparent shirt reminiscent of the flowers placed on a cape, would never have such a beautiful effect if it were not aquamarine. Another great example of the power of the monochrome look.



Photo Getty Images



liv hewson

Liv Hewson adopted a similar style to model Alton Mason, but in a more playful version, courtesy of the offbeat universe of Moschino cheap and chic.



Photo Getty Images



Donald Glover

With this style, Donald Glover may give the impression that he is visiting a 1970s movie set, but from his look, we immediately understand that the actor has a keen eye for fashion and has worn a rich tuxedo, Boucheron Has arranged. The brooches and Christian Louboutin derbies were well researched.



Photo Getty Images



Benedetta Porcaroli

The house of Prada has always introduced stunning silhouettes and the most recent collection is no exception. This is an original idea for pairing a ruffled skirt over an oversized suit jacket. Benedetta Porcaroli completed the look with a second belt and red satin pumps.



photo AFP



keke palmer

Keke Palmer chose an ivory Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo full of retro charm thanks to a flower in the belt and buttonhole. The cane was probably too much, unless accessories allowed it to fully establish the androgynous beauty!



photo vane



emily blunt

Emily Blunt did not opt ​​for a jacket, instead opting for a sporty look composed of a graphic tandem with wide pants and white sneakers. She coordinated a short cardigan beneath a longer cardigan marked with the Balmain label’s argyle pattern.



photo AFP



look of the week

Lily Gladstone

At the Vanity Fair party, the post-Oscars party, Lily Gladstone wore another Gucci creation. Like her ceremony dress, the design was the result of a collaboration between the house’s creative director Sabato de Sarno and Ironhorse Quillwork’s indigenous designer Joe Big Mountain, who specializes in porcupine quillwork embroidery. The creation of the chevron fringe and two-tone square neckline, which perfectly framed the Bulgari necklace, was another tribute to the techniques passed down from family to family by the First Nations, whose creativity and talents the actress promotes.