Photos – Jennifer Lawrence, Carey Mulligan… Black and white trend blossoms on the 2024 Oscars red carpet

Red carpet full of glamour. On the evening of March 10, 2024, the 96th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, bringing together a myriad of best-dressed stars. if there was a black dress star red carpet (Butafter the party in vanity fair Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts of Beverly Hills), another trend emerged red carpet And it’s none other than the two-tone silhouette.

At the top of the line, Jennifer Lawrence embraced the trend in a beautiful polka dot dress with a retro aura. A Dior creation which she paired with sparkling Swarovski jewellery. Carey Mulligan also looked stunning in a mermaid dress by Balenciaga. A velvet bustier that featured a pleated white tulle skirt that was the star artist Enhanced with a pair of tone-on-tone opera gloves. Greta Lee rocked a white and black Loewe dress adorned with Tiffany & Co. diamond and emerald jewelry, while Billie Eilish embraced the trend in a two-tone Chanel suit. Lastly, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan wore a beautiful Zuhair Murad dress from the spring-summer 2024 collection. A haute couture dress that featured a large bow as well as a slit at the thighs, showing off her incredible footwork… The Canadian actress completed her cool look with a pair of wedge heels from the brand Flor de Maria.

Two-tone silhouette: a key trend for next winter

Symbols of sobriety, black and white colors combine wonderfully with winter back to school silhouettes… a classic and timeless combination that follows a highly coveted trend quiet luxury And which we were able to admire especially on the catwalks of Dior, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and Loewe during the last Paris Fashion Week… A major trend for next winter that Letizia of Spain showed before all these celebrities last week. Was displayed. 2024 Oscars red carpet.

