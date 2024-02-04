Rating 1.9 out of 5: After 15 years, will there be a sequel to this Megan Fox starrer? – Cinema News

After a disappointing failure upon theatrical release, will there be a sequel to Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried’s horror film “Jennifer’s Body” 15 years later?

In 2009, Megan Fox played Jennifer in Karyn Kusama’s horror film, Jennifer’s Body.

The actress plays a high school girl whom no boy can resist. But the latter is actually possessed by a terrible demon. A man-eater, she slowly transforms into a pale, sickly and murderous creature. Needy, her intelligent childhood friend, will desperately try to protect the town’s youth, starting with her boyfriend Chip… Megan Fox – then famous for the Transformers saga – starred alongside Amanda Seyfried as Adam Brody and Johnny Simmons responded (and gave a passionate kiss).

Written by screenwriter Diablo Cody, who recently won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Jason Reitman’s film Juno, Jennifer’s Body did not receive the expected success. With a budget of $16 million, the sexy horror film grossed only $31 million at the international box office and attracted 320,961 audiences to French theaters.

Rated 2.7 out of 5 stars by the press and 1.9 by Elocene audiences, the feature film nevertheless managed to achieve a certain notoriety among audiences. So much so that its sequel is currently being considered.

Sequel after 15 years

In an interview given to a special site bloody disgusting To promote the film written by Lisa Frankenstein, screenwriter Diablo Cody returned with mixed success Jennifer’s Body And on a possible sequel.



20th century Fox Jennifer’s Body



,I remember wondering where the audience was when the film released. It was a critical and commercial failure. To be honest, I felt a little insulted. Releasing this film was a difficult experience. It was hard for me, it was hard for Megan Fox…

I felt a little insulted

And then people suddenly started talking about it like it was a good movie, which I always thought.” She declares before continuing: “I want to make a sequel. I’m not done with Jennifer’s Body. I just need to partner with people who believe in it as much as I do and that’s not done yet. I Need someone who believes in it and has a billion dollars,

Warning, the following contains spoilers for the ending of Jennifer’s Body.

Nothing has been finalized yet, but the screenwriter is set to write a sequel to his feature film. If any details related to the story have not filtered out yet, a major problem already arises: Needy kills Jennifer at the end of the film. Therefore it would be necessary to explain how the demonic heroine was able to survive. The feature film may also focus on Needy, who manages to escape from a mental hospital at the end of the 2009 film…

While waiting to know more, lisa frankenstein Diablo, written by Cody and directed by Zelda Williams (daughter of Robin Williams) will be released soon. The horror film starring Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse and Carla Gugino takes place in 1989. A high school girl accidentally revives the corpse of a young man from another century. She helps him adjust to modern life and makes him the man of her dreams.

lisa frankenstein trailer