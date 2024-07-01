‘Rayados, the biggest in Mexico’: Brandon Vazquez

The forward who was wanted by Guadalajara on two occasions has arrived in the Monterrey team.

The lack of a star center forward led to At Chivas they feel the need to find a scorer In different parts of the world, where one of the attackers has attracted the most attention brandon vazquezWhich could not reach the herd.

The attacker knows Mexican football because he started his career in the past Tijuana Xolos And even when the bunch wanted him, he admitted he felt flattered and excitedA red and white fan.

that first time Guadalajara contacts FC Cincinnati It was with Ricardo Peláez in the sports directorate in 2022, where to try to sign the Mexican-American forward Former striker refused to pay 5 million Of dollars for the attacker.

six months later, Flock once again knocks on the door of an MLS teamBut now with Fernando Hierro, with whom A transfer of 7 million was verbally agreed upon. of dollars; However, the American board reneged and left negotiations as they wanted to retain Vazquez and their plan was to sell him to Europe.

Now, facing the Clausura 2024, the Rayados finalized the contract with a figure of around 8.5 million dollars, Making Brandon the successor to Rogelio Funes Mori.

What did Brandon Vazquez say when he arrived in Monterrey?

“From my days playing in Tijuana I know that Monterrey is a super club, The biggest in Mexico for me. “I’m ready to make history, win trophies, that’s what I came for,” the attacker said. His arrival in Nuevo León.

When will Chivas’ participation in the Clausura 2024 begin?

After Liga MX made the competition calendar official, it was confirmed Guadalajara Will be performing in the next tournament that day Saturday, January 13 at Akron Stadium, The day they get to Santos Laguna.