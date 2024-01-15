If you’re a Roku user, you may have noticed a new user agreement popping up on your screen for the past few days. If, for any reason, you have not complied with this Agreement, you may not be able to stream from then on.

Why does salt make food taste better?

techcrunch you noticed that It’s almost impossible to avoid signing a new Roku deal if you want to keep using your TV. I myself clicked on the deal that day without thinking, assuming it was something inconsequential. Actually, there was a popup Legally binding agreement not to sue Roku Any time in future. Instead, the agreement forces the user to agree to forced arbitration, a separate dispute resolution process that many legal experts maintain. Corporations are given more preference than consumers,

For companies, the advantage of forced arbitration is that they can avoid class action lawsuits, which can obviously be quite costly. The new Roku deal seems quite harsh and forces users to participate in what the company calls an “informal dispute resolution” process. Anyone with legal concerns about this process is required to contact Roku’s lawyers before taking further action. As mentioned above, the policy also prevents users from suing the company.

Luckily, there is a way to opt out of Roku, but it seems like a pain in the butt. There is only one way to escape this unfortunate system Send a letter to Roku’s legal team Tell them you want no part of it. You only have 30 days to do so, and after that, anyone who hasn’t spoken up will automatically be included in Roku’s new legal agreement. For more information on how to do all this, You can visit the Roku website,

Gizmodo has contacted Roku for comment and will update this story if it responds.

I’m not sure why you would need to sue Roku. Your TV may have recently caught fire. Maybe you hate all the ads they shove in your face Less than optimal confidentiality agreement.Maybe it’s bothering you that they don’t want you to sue them. Anyway, it’s always good to have an option, right?