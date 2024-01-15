Rougier’s mistake and Jabba is back

a mistake of jonathan rougier Due to which Victoria has made a comeback by 2-1 Motagua on match day 12 closing tournament 2024 of Honduran National LeagueAt Sibeno Stadium.

five minutes late ozmendi The bride of Honduras who is celebrating to inaugurate the marker Easter, carlos mejia He took a free kick in the area and the Argentine placed a header into the back of the net to score his fourth goal of the championship.

La Jaiba Brava could have been tied, but he waived. The referee whistled a controversial penalty in favor of Cebeños for an alleged handball. ricky zapata, threw it away diego rodriguez And saved in the best way jonathan rougier To avoid a local goal in the 36th minute.

But Rougier committed a terrible crime that caused local outrage. The goalkeeper became overconfident, losing the ball in his own area to Frelis López and ultimately fouling the Victoria forward. Clear culprit.

This time was in charge of launching alan banegas And it did not fail. shot on right side rougierWho threw himself on the other side in the 57th minute.

This encouraged the group Solomon Nazar And came back. Great pass in the 65th minute marcelo espinal For luis hurtado who won back Christopher Melendezhe left rougier Using his frame to block attacks, however, the Colombian striker picked up the ball and scored a superb goal to make the score 2–1.

Initial Alignment:

Victory: Edward Flores; Diego Rodriguez, Pablo Cacho, Oscar Barrios, Jose Velasquez, Angel Barrios; Alan Banegas, Marcelo Espinal, Jose Tobias, Freelis Lopez and Luis Hurtado.

coach: George Solomon.

Motagua: Jonathan Rougier; Kevin Alvarez, Christopher Melendez, Luis Vega, Ricky Zapata; Edwin Maldonado, Dennis Melendez, Walter Martínez, Carlos Mejía, Yeison Mejía and Agustín Ozmendi.

coach: Diego Vazquez.

Stadium: Cebeño, La Ceiba

Transmit: sports tvc