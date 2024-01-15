Katy Perry shows off her sexy butt in fire-engine red leather outfit

Singer Katy Perry has the gift of surprising the entire web with her daring outfits.

The latest is a fire-engine red leather ensemble that leaves little to the imagination.

While the peplum bustier perfectly highlights the pop star’s figure, it’s the group’s daring bottom that’s got people talking on Instagram this morning.

Katy Perry wears a long skirt with an ultra-low waist that has lace up the back, revealing her black thong.

The artist also has a (temporary?) flesh-colored butterfly tattoo just above her buttocks. We understand that the purpose of this look was to draw attention to the American star’s butt.

We can say that Katy Perry didn’t take the bulging thong trend lightly with this look!

