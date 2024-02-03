Same thing happened with the scientist who had said that in ancient times humans lived for 900 years.

The Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education has fired the head of a prestigious genetics institute who sparked controversy by arguing that ancient humans lived for centuries and that modern humans’ short lives are due to the sins of their ancestors. RIA-Novosti agency report.

By: Clarins

The doctor who was fired after making unrealistic comments (spbstu.ru/east2west news).The doctor who was fired after making unrealistic comments (spbstu.ru/east2west news).

Although the reason for Alexander Kudryavtsev’s dismissal was not given, the influential Russian Orthodox Church said it involved religious discrimination.

Kudryavtsev, head of the Vavilov Institute of General Genetics at the Academy of Sciences, said in a lecture that before the Biblical flood, people lived up to 900 years and that “original, ancestral and personal sins” led to genetic diseases that shortened lifespans. Went.

strange opinion

According to the Meduza news website, he also said that “children up to the seventh generation are responsible for the sins of their parents”.

You can read the full note here bugle