Video Gala – Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner… the hottest looks of January on the red carpet

It started in the month of January awards season : From the Golden Globes on January 8 to the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards at the end of the month, all of Hollywood gathers on the red carpet multiple times. On the other side of the Atlantic the pace was just as steady. And for good reason, Paris Fashion Week enthralls the capital : First with Men’s Fashion Week from January 16 to 21 and then with Haute Couture from January 22 to 25.

You must have understood this, Celebrities have not missed the opportunity to show off their most beautiful light clothes, Sleek dresses, asymmetrical suits, faux fur jackets, incredible pumps, these celebrities made each style look more cutting-edge than the last. Take a look at all the great looks we’ve seen this month of January,

Looks seen on the red carpet in the month of January

Kylie Jenner and Stormi’s Totally Matching Red Looks at the Jacquemus Fashion Show

On Monday January 29, 2024, Jacquemus presented his spring-summer 2024 collection in the south of France. Kylie Jenner and her 5-year-old daughter Stormi made the most notable appearances with their perfect matching red looks. Clearly, the superstar is determined to create an event wherever she goes.

©Agency/BestImage

Jennifer Lopez in magical dress at Elie Saab show

Last Wednesday, January 24, at the Elie Saab fashion show, Jennifer Lopez came to remind us what a fashion icon with breathtaking looks she was. movie headliner Mother Opted for an olive green dress by Elie Saab, matching a voluminous cape with green and lavender flowers. The celebrity had all the characteristics of a true dryad, a wood nymph.

©Olivier Borde / BestImage

Rihanna signs Cap’s return at Dior fashion show

Rihanna made her return as a surprise guest at the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show on Monday, January 22. the front row Dressed in an all-black look: pencil skirt, black coat decorated with tone-on-tone roses, gloves and a leather Lady Dior bag, the singer also brought the hat to the forefront.

© Rindoff-Borde / BestImage

Claudia Schiffer’s yellow dress at the premiere ofargyle

Claudia Schiffer walks the red carpet at the film premiere on Wednesday, January 24 argyle, in a glittering yellow dress in London. If her dress had the most beautiful effect, it was actually her accessories that created a surprise. The model was actually wearing a backpack matching her cat’s, with her tiny head visible inside. The appearance of the chip is far from a coincidence. The cat plays a role in argyle And fans have seen it in the trailer.

© Zuma Press / BestImages

Selena Gomez’s red asymmetric dress at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez made everyone agree during the 81st edition of the Golden Globes in Los Angeles last Sunday, January 7. The gentle-voiced singer showed herself in a spectacular outfit: red robe, cutouts on the bust, asymmetry, 3D flowers, the thirty-year-old’s dress was a success on all sides. Dressy and festive from head to toe, the celebrity equally amped up her figure with a pair of red pointed-toe pumps.

© Backgrid USA / BestImages

Photo Credit: Agency/BestImage