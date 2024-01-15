San Francisco reveals reasons for signing Pablo Sandoval

pablo sandoval He was reported to be attending spring training at Arizona’s Scottsdale Stadium facilities this Monday, February 19. san francisco giantsWith the aim of earning a spot for the 2024 season Major League Baseball (MLB).

Appointment of pablo sandoval This was a surprise to the world. big leagueBecause at age 37, the champion third baseman world Series In 2010, 2012 and 2014, it seemed as if their time had ended. mlb Since 2021, when they separated Atlanta Braves. However, he will relish a new opportunity to return to the best league on the planet baseball, doing so with the franchise that has seen him stand out.





However, the agreement between the third baseman and san francisco giants There was a reason for this. According to the Bay Organization’s president of operations, Farhan ZaidiThere was something special that made them decide to reach an agreement with Carabobeno.

Pablo Sandoval would like to remember his glory phase at the beginning of the last decade

,“We had to sign Pablo Sandoval because the exercise videos he sent me took up all the space on my phone.”the leader made some joke Statements collected by NBC Sports.

A little more than a week ago, in a partnership within opening game podcast,Kung Fu Panda» made clear his desire to return to the circuit mlb And that’s why he worked on his physique.

,He doesn’t want to hear anything about what his chances are. “He’ll go out, play and try to impose our decision.”said his manager Bob Melvin.

pablo sandoval Will attempt to perform similar to performances recorded in the past veteran, a franchise with which he appeared in 1,149 games. Additionally, the third baseman hit 135 home runs, 235 doubles and had 1,130 hits. Additionally, he scored 569 runs and batted .285.