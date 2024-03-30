Sebastian Fundora was an impossible tower to climb for Tim Tszyu

Sebastian Fundora delivered a big surprise on Saturday when he defeated favorite Tim Tszyu in Las Vegas and became unified super welterweight champion.

Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) did what seemed impossible: defeat Tim Tszyu (24-1-0, 17 KOs) by majority decision In one of the bloodiest boxing bouts in recent years to remove World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Welterweight Belt and win Vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) title At T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Two judges saw the new king winning (116-112 and 115-113).While the third gave its verdict in favor of the Australian (116–112), who had emerged as the betting favorite against Fundora, who had arrived as a replacement in the fight 11 days earlier. keith thurman (Torn biceps) and it is paradoxical that he will have his first full starting opportunity after the first loss of his career.

Last April, the 26-year-old Fundora suffered a seventh-round knockout loss brian mendoza In one of the biggest surprises of the year. He entered the ring on Saturday night as an underdog and lost the first two rounds on all three cards.

However, the fight seemed to change when Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) suffered a deep cut to his forehead at the end of the second round due to an accidental elbow from Fundora. Given the height difference of nine inches, the probability of such an accident was higher than usual.

Tszyu’s eyes never stopped bleeding for the rest of the match. The ringside doctor threatened to stop the fight after the third round, but allowed it to continue. Tszyu, 29, never complained and never stopped showing up.

“I’m an old-school fighter,” said Tszyu, who entered the year ranked No. 2 by ESPN at 154 pounds. “I couldn’t see it, but all credit to the guy who won tonight. These things keep happening. The momentum was building, swinging hard in the first two rounds, and then boom, You became completely blind.

“It’s boxing and it’s part of the game. Congratulations to Fundora. He’s the new king of 154 pounds. We’ll be back.”

Fundora also faced serious adversity. From the first round itself, his nose started bleeding profusely and his mouth also started bleeding. It looked like a scene straight out of a horror movie, with both combatants’ faces wearing red masks.

And it produced some spectacular action, too, as Fundora and Tszyu traded furious blows in a battle for two 154-pound titles.

“I didn’t want to get my nose broken today, but … it’s boxing, you’re going to get hurt and you just have to be smart,” said Fundora, who entered the ring as ESPN’s No. 5 fighter. 154 pounds. “He’s a world-class fighter. He was world champion for a reason.”

Fundora executed a disciplined game plan and used her long left jab to attack Tszyu from distance. Unlike previous bouts, they were never drawn into a shootout, notably Fundora’s 2022 TKO victory. ericsson lubinin which he fell to the canvas, and in his loss against Mendoza, when he was winning on the scorecards before being stopped.

“I’ve been telling everyone throughout this camp that I’m going to use my brain,” said Fundora, who trains in Coachella, California and is scheduled to fight Serhiy Bohachuk on the PBC PPV on the Prime Video card earlier this month. Were ready for. There are calls for Thurman to be replaced.

hit stats hits tszyu founded by total connected 175 194 total launched 400 721 TO PERCENTAGE 44% 27% jabs connected 39 93 jabs thrown 112 437 TO PERCENTAGE 35% twenty-one% electricity connected 136 101 threw lightning 288 284 TO PERCENTAGE 47% 36% – Courtesy Compubox

With the win, Fundora and her sister Gabriela became the first brother-sister duo to become absolute champions in boxing history. Gabriela retains her IBF flyweight title with TKO win in January christina cruz,

“It means everybody,” Fundora said.

Tszyu, the boxer’s son Kostya Tszyu Hall of Fame, led last year with three wins. Last March he achieved the best win of his career by defeating former champion tony harrison After two months he was ready to fight jermell charlo For him undisputed championship, That fight was canceled due to Charlo’s hand injury.

Tszyu stays busy in first-round knockout win carlos ocampo and then overtook Mendoza in October. Tszyu later announced that he would be promoting in the US with his eye on marquee fights in the future.

Thurman introduced a recognizable name to raise Tszyu’s profile, but his injury changed plans 11 days before the fight. Tszyu quickly adjusted to the 1.97-metre southpaw after spending an entire training camp preparing for a 5-foot-7-inch orthodox boxer.

And Tziyu looked in control against Fundora until the cut. He landed some powerful punches, but Fundora’s active jab won the fight. Tszyu was looking forward to possible summer conflicts Terence Crawford one of two Errol Spence Jr.But a rematch with Fundora could come.

However, Fundora may have other ideas.

Spence, who was knocked out by Crawford in the ninth round in July while competing for the undisputed welterweight championship, later entered the ring and asked for the next shot against Fundora.

“It’s time to move on,” Spence said. “He has good height, but we’ll see. We’ll beat him like we always do.”

Information from ESPN’s Mike Coppinger was used in this report.