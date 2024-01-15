Sleep Feminism health and wellness

Women rest worse than men. This is one of the main keys revealed by the social X-ray of sleep included in the February 40dB Barometer. FOR EL PAÍS AND CADENA SER. Studies show that women ages 18 and older have significantly worse sleep than any age group. Furthermore, this is not a phenomenon exclusive to Spain: women in other countries also report poor sleep quality. So, this is a solid finding.

However, women do not sleep less than men. On average, they keep similar schedules to themselves and sleep the same hours Monday through Friday, on weekends and holidays. Therefore, it is not a problem of quantity, but of quality: among women, 54% have regular or poor sleep, while 40% of men do. In the same sense, surveys show that they have more difficulty falling asleep and achieving deep sleep; Additionally, they also have a higher ability to stay awake at night. As a result, it is more difficult for women to wake up and those who do not sleep well find it more difficult to concentrate on their daily tasks and it is women who present more fatigue or changes in both physical and mental Are. mood. Thus, women also report less satisfaction with life, as emotional well-being is closely related to good sleep.

Why do they sleep poorly? The study presented today gives us three clues. In women with poor sleep quality, difficulties in getting good rest are mainly linked to stress and worries, physical and mental problems, and overuse of technological devices before bed. This largely matches the findings of international research, especially in the field of biomedicine, which points to two types of factors, biological and sleep hygiene-related.

On the one hand, women suffer from poor sleep due to the hormonal (and, logically, psychological) changes that occur during the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause. On the other hand, there is some evidence that women are having poorer sleep hygiene: specifically, they consume more caffeine and use their electronic devices more before bed. Thus, our survey shows that women have less sex before bed (by themselves or with a partner) and read less, activities that induce sleep, according to experts; On the other hand, they are more likely to watch series, movies, programs or documentaries in front of the screen.

Women’s lack of good rest is, without doubt, a public health problem, as is their poor mental health (well documented in our and other research centers’ studies), a closely related phenomenon. Women are the main victims of the exhausted society described by philosopher Byung-Chul Han. These are especially those who push their bodies to the limit to achieve all goals with clear neuronal consequences, as they continue to carry a lot of backpacks (work). , self-care, care, home). And as a result, they are the ones who use antidepressants more.

Ensuring better comfort to women should be a collective challenge. To achieve this, it is still necessary to lighten their burden, but it is also necessary to dedicate more scientific resources to tackle the lack of knowledge that exists around the biological stages of our life: we do not know enough, e.g. For, about the effects of menstruation and menopause on comfort. Therefore, feminism is also required in dreams.

