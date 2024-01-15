The chicken or the egg: A scientific study reveals which was the first creation

in this news

What were the first objects discovered by a scientific study? universe And gave birth to all subsequent creations. The report on “which came first the chicken or the egg” is based on the data revealed James Webb Space Telescope Who analyzed stars and galaxies.

report of Johns Hopkins University It is published in special magazine Astrophysical Journal Letters, The authors described what primitive times were like and explained how the first celestial bodies were formed. This new theorem challenged most well-known theories about the formation of space.

Chicken or egg: What was the first creation of the universe according to scientific reports?

Published work from studies of the famous telescope states that black holes They gave birth to the first stars and galaxies. These unknown giants may have accelerated the birth of celestial bodies in the early period 50 million of years of the universe.

“We know that these monstrous black holes exist at the centers of galaxies near us GalaxyBut the big surprise now is that they were present even at the beginning of the universe and were almost like building blocks or seeds. first galaxies” said the report’s author, Joseph Silk, professor of physics and astronomy at the Sorbonne University.

The expert said this first creation acted as a “giant amplifier” star formation“Scientist from Hopkins University justified the importance of Search: “This represents a complete change from what we thought before, to the extent that it could completely change our understanding of the formation of galaxies,” he warned.

A new theory suggests that black holes are the first creation of the universe.

What was the study that discovered the first creation of the universe?

The Sorbonne professor said that, based on observations, black holes and galaxies coexisted during the first 100 million years of the universe. Although conventional wisdom holds that the black hole formed after collapse of supergiant starsNew progress highlights this theorem.

“We’re arguing that black holes pop out crushed gas cloudsturned them into stars and greatly accelerated the rate of star formation,” Silk said. “Otherwise, it is very difficult to understand where these bright galaxies came from because they were typically small in the early universe.”

“These are very big winds The gas coming from the black hole crushes nearby gas clouds and turns them into stars. That’s him lost contact Which explains why these first galaxies are brighter than we expected,” the authors concluded.

This progress allows us to conclude why primitive galaxies are brighter.

According to a new study by Hopkins University, how did the universe begin?

The team in charge of the research indicated that the young universe had two phases. During the first phase, Flow High-speed black holes accelerated star formation and then, in a second phase, these explosions slowed down.

Silk explained how he followed the natural flow of space: “After a few hundred million years big Bangdue to which the gas clouds collapsed magnetic storm The rate of formation of supermassive black holes and new stars is far greater than that seen in normal galaxies billions of years later.”

“We thought at first that galaxies were formed by the collapse of a giant gas cloud,” the scientist explained, but then he concluded that things had a different origin.

“The big surprise is that there was a seed in the middle of that cloud – a big black hole – and that helped that cloud turn into stars at a much faster rate than we expected. That’s why the first galaxies were incredibly bright. Yes”, agreed.

In the early stages of the universe, black holes influenced the formation of stars.

What progress will be made in the future by the discovery of James Webb Telescope?

Scientists hope future Webb telescope observations will be accompanied by more accurate counts of stars supermassive black hole In the early universe, help confirm their calculations.

Silk predicts that these observations will allow other experts to gather more clues about the evolution of the universe: “The big question is: What was our beginning? The Sun is one of 100 billion stars in the Milky Way. A giant black star. There is also a hole in the middle. What is the relationship between the two?”

The report’s authors concluded, “Within a year we will have much better data and many of our questions will begin to be answered.”