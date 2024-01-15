The decision Alejandro Restrepo made with Angelo Campos a few days before his debut in the 2024 Copa Libertadores

For Alianza Lima’s debut in the Copa Libertadores, Alejandro Restrepo took the decision with goalkeeper Angelo Campos, who has yet to make his official debut in the season.

Alianza Lima will face Fluminense in their first match in Group A of the 2024 Copa Libertadores at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in La Victoria. Expect to see the blue and white eleven in green and how Alejandro Restrepo The continental tournament will feature a match against the current champion, who arrives in Peru with many famous elements in his team.

The libero found out that the coach Lima Alliance He is already working with an eleven. Despite the questions, Restrepo will maintain the line of three, with Carlos Zambrano playing a key role in the defensive system.

Main innovations that will be presented Lima Alliance In his alignment he will be on target. is what is known Alejandro Restrepo may have decided to bet on Angelo Campos,

Due to restrictions, angelo campos He has not played any official matches in the 2024 season yet. The goalkeeper only had a few minutes in the friendly match Eruption And first in the Blue and White Night against Once Caldas. However, the Blue and White technical command trusts its experience and understands that the player will respond to the demands.

Angelo Campos speaks to the media before the friendly match against Blooming. The goalkeeper indicated that the group is focused on playing a great role in the Copa Libertadores and meeting the set objectives.

,The group is confident and happy, although results are not happening, it is just a matter of time for the team to adjust. The dedication of the team is worth seeing, we are confident of taking it forward.”“Campos said,” he said.