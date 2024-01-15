The iPhone 15 Pro Max collapses and it’s a spectacular sight in every sense

high range premium price This is a complicated area as there are a lot of attractive phones that operate in the same price range. However, there is one model that stands out for many users: the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Although it is the most expensive in the Apple catalog, it can be purchased at a discount of 1,310 euros through K-tuin in Miravia.





Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB) – Titanium Black *Some prices may have changed since last review

Buy Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max phone at the best price





With a recommended retail price of 1,469 euros in the official Apple Store and authorized suppliers, the iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB 159 euro discount On the official K-Tunin profile in Miravia that leaves it at a more attractive 1,310 euros. It’s delivered home within days, returns are accepted for 30 days and can be paid in 3 interest-free installments (0% APR) with Klarna.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has one 6.7 Inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Display The dynamic refresh rate of which reaches 120 Hz and the resolution is 1,290 x 2,796 pixels, so it looks great and feels quite fluid. Its brightness level is up to 2,000 nits, which is good when consuming multimedia content in high dynamic range HDR10 Dolby Vision.

With Dynamic Island and AOD function for a more complete experience, the device comes with A17 Pro, which is The most powerful chip ever From Apple and allows you to play interesting video games like Resident Evil 4 Remake or Assassin’s Creed Mirage, so it also works as a portable game console.

Avoid Triple rear camera with 48 MP main sensor To take high quality photos, in addition to the TrueDepth front which integrates the Face ID security system based on facial recognition. It can connect to 5G networks, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and has USB-C ultra-fast (3.2 Gen 2) for high-speed wired data transfers.

Images , Xataka

