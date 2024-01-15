The Mexican national team defeated Panama 0–3 and qualified for the Concacaf Nations League final. TUDN CONCACAF Nations League

A mexican team With personality, who knew how to lead the game and who took advantage of the right moments, beating them 3-0 panama in the semi-finals of CONCACAF Nations League and met the United States in the tournament’s grand final.

Edson’s goal paved the way, Quinones made his debut with El Tri and Orbelín created a ‘jewel’ to decorate a new victory over Panama, which earned only a warning, but found itself with a huge Memo Ochoa .

El Tri started the game at a fast pace, controlling the ball and gradually increasing the intensity of the game. The first instance of major danger came in the 10th minute when Mexico took a free kick from three quarters of the field, Edson appeared alone in the area and took a poor shot as he had everything to open the scoring, but his header went wide In the center and in place of goalkeeper Mosquera who made a good save.

After a brilliant 15 minutes, the game began to slow down, which was broken after the 30th minute when Panama warned with a shot from Rodríguez. memo ochoa He did not attack well and missed, although fortunately it went wide of the goal.

It was in the 39th minute when the goal came from a dead ball. Luis Chávez drove the ball into the area with his privileged left foot and was found completely alone edson alvarezWho scored a header to defeat Mosquera and give Cowboys Stadium a 0-1 lead.

Mexico got the key and didn’t waste it to extend the lead. Henry Martin put a brilliant ball into space and Julian Quinones He showed brilliant individual play in the area by taking out a defender and then placing his right cross into the corner. The flag bearer raised the flag, but the celebration was delayed by only a few seconds VAR He reviewed the game and conceded the naturalized Mexican’s first goal with El Tri.

In the second half, Panama tried to respond and gave a few warnings, but then the figure of Memo Ochoa appeared.

The historic TRAU goalkeeper stopped what looked like a clearance on the line and a few minutes later he again blocked a shot from Rodríguez to keep TRAU’s lead.

Bad news for Mexico comes with injury Julian Araújo and Julián Quiñones who forced changes, but who was also instrumental in revolutionizing the team. Aguirre entered for Araújo and Chucky and Orbelin also took the field instead of Quiñones and Chávez.

Changes were soon seen and Lozano had a one-on-one in a breakaway which he was unable to solve and thereby fell short of a cry for goal, but orbelin pineda He did not forgive in the next match and with a wonderful goal he equalized 0–3, with which Mexico secured its place in the Grand Final of the Concacaf Nations League.

El Tri will be avenged usa They will meet again in the final of the tournament as in 2021 and will look to make amends for their defeat in the 2023 Nations League semi-finals. Revenge?

