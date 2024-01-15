The next iPad and iPhone of 2024 leaked

The next iPhone and iPad that Apple will introduce in 2024 and the processors they will use have just been leaked

details of Apple’s 2024 roadmap with 16 new devices between iPhone and iPad, Revealed through leak Possible devices and chips they will useGiving very valuable information that will help us know which of the next devices will have the best power that we will have this year.

iPhone 16

processor The t8140 is unknown at this time, but it is expected to be the A18 chip used by the iPhone 16, Interestingly, after two years of separating the entry range and the Pro range, the four iPhone 16s in 2024 will have the A18 chip.

iPhone 16 : D47AP – t8140 0x08 (chip A18)

iPad (11th generation)

processor t8101 is a14 bionic, was first released in September 2020. But this is exactly the same chip used by the current 10th generation iPad. So it doesn’t make much sense, which is why the leaker says he’s not sure here.

ipad : J381AP – t8101 0x18 (A14 bionic chip)

ipad mini 2024

Another possible renewal this year is the iPad mini, which has had no improvements for two years. In this case we see the identifier t8130 which corresponds to A17 bionic chipSo Apple’s smaller tablet will be better than the current A15 Bionic chip.

ipad mini : J410AP – t8130 0x08 (A17 bionic chip)

ipad air 2024

The current iPad Air has an M1 chip and it seems that the new 2024 version will be updated. It has been identified with the number t8112, which corresponds to apple m2 chip He currently uses iPad Pros.

ipad air : J507AP – t8112 0x10 (M2 chip)

ipad pro 2024

We finally have the rumored 2024 iPad Pro New OLED screen and M3 chip, It is identified by the number t8132, which is presumably the M3 chip that the new generation of iPad will use.

ipad pro : J717AP – t8132 0x10 (M3 chip)

these are All leaked devices and their possible processors, This year we will make a major improvement that could debut with the iPad range in a few weeks. We will have to wait till September to see the iPhone 16.