These are the German teams classified for Euro 2024 and this is how the groups were formed.

selection of Georgia, ukraine And Poland won their matches in the playoff and secured the last three tickets to Euro 2024 in Germany, which will be played from June 14 to July 14. Lewandowski’s Poland were the last to qualify after winning 4–3 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time.

Georgia created history

Georgia will compete in the European Championships for the first time since the country’s independence in 1990, qualifying by defeating Greece on penalties (0-0, 4-2) in one of the play-off finals this Tuesday. The Georgian team, which will compete at the final stage of an international competition for the first time since its independence, will start in Group F of the tournament taking place in Portugal, Turkey and Germany (14 June-14 July). Czech Republic.

Attacks, tears and complete madness: Georgia’s celebration after qualifying for the Euro Cup for the first time in its history

come back to ukraine

ukraine They qualified for Euro 2024 by beating Iceland 2-1, including the comeback, in their play-off final this Tuesday, in a duel moved to Wrocław (Poland) due to the war. of one Germany-2024 will be the fourth participation ukraine In continental tournaments as an independent country. There they will be part of Group E along with Belgium, Slovakia and Romania.

Teams classified for Euro 2024

1-Germany

2-Portugal

3-France

4-Spain

5-Belgium

6-England

7-Hungary

8-Turkey

9-Romania

10-Denmark

11-Albania

12-Austria

13-Netherlands

14-Scotland

15-Croatia

16-.Slovenia

17-Slovakia

18-Czech Republic

19-Italy

20-Serbia

21-Switzerland

22-Georgia

23-Ukraine

24- Poland