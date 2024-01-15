These are the German teams classified for Euro 2024 and this is how the groups were formed.

2024-03-26
selection of Georgia, ukraine And Poland won their matches in the playoff and secured the last three tickets to Euro 2024 in Germany, which will be played from June 14 to July 14.
Lewandowski’s Poland were the last to qualify after winning 4–3 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time.
Georgia created history
Georgia will compete in the European Championships for the first time since the country’s independence in 1990, qualifying by defeating Greece on penalties (0-0, 4-2) in one of the play-off finals this Tuesday.
The Georgian team, which will compete at the final stage of an international competition for the first time since its independence, will start in Group F of the tournament taking place in Portugal, Turkey and Germany (14 June-14 July). Czech Republic.
come back to ukraine
ukraine They qualified for Euro 2024 by beating Iceland 2-1, including the comeback, in their play-off final this Tuesday, in a duel moved to Wrocław (Poland) due to the war.
of one Germany-2024 will be the fourth participation ukraine In continental tournaments as an independent country. There they will be part of Group E along with Belgium, Slovakia and Romania.
Teams classified for Euro 2024
1-Germany
2-Portugal
3-France
4-Spain
5-Belgium
6-England
7-Hungary
8-Turkey
9-Romania
10-Denmark
11-Albania
12-Austria
13-Netherlands
14-Scotland
15-Croatia
16-.Slovenia
17-Slovakia
18-Czech Republic
19-Italy
20-Serbia
21-Switzerland
22-Georgia
23-Ukraine
24- Poland
euro 2024 groups
