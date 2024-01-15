Taylor Swift Took Over Jessica Chastain’s Breakup Playlist!

Seeing Jessica Chastain sadder than ever, Taylor Swift decided to create a breakup playlist for her!

Taylor Swift is always there for her friends. So when one of them breaks up, she doesn’t hesitate to cheer him up by making a really cool playlist. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Taylor Swift: a global phenomenon

Years go by and Taylor Swift continues to be in the headlines! The beautiful blonde woman is constantly breaking records and causing sensations, especially during the Eraz tour.

Within a few days she managed to break the record of show ticket sales, According to an analysis by Bloomberg News, Taylor Swift also in the big leaguesBy becoming a billionaire.

That means his luck was already at its peak in 2019 400 million dollars, In 2023, this amount will increase substantially, as she is the sixth artist to receive more than $700 million in revenue for an opening act on an Erasure Tour.

John Williams, Chairman of the Fed New york can’t believe it, He points out that the singer stimulates the American economy. moreover ! One thing is certain that this star is being eagerly awaited in France.

Plus, she’s already scheduled six dates in France, followed by Paris Lyon, next spring, Taylor Swift is such a hit that the American magazine Time decided to name her “Personality of the Year”.

Apart from being one of the best in the world of music, Taylor Swift is also a very good friend, Therefore, Jessica Chastain will be able to testify to this.

Taylor Swift is making a breakup playlist for Jessica Chastain, this is my Roman Empire pic.twitter.com/dm0rHlQOqi – via (@winemaroon) 16 December 2023

A very symbolic playlist

Taylor Swift is very presentable to her friends. Especially for Jessica Chastain who has been going through some tough times lately. Because she had broken up with her boyfriend. During an interview with “The Tonight Show,” Jessica Chastain said much more.

He told that Taylor Swift had a love with her, , She was very good to me. I had recently gone through a breakup and I was talking to her about it, and we went dancing together. It was a very fun night.”

Jessica Chastain can’t believe it. Because the next day, the beautiful blonde sent him a playlist to cheer him up. “And then the next day. I got an email from iTunes that said “Taylor Swift” or something, and I thought it was a Taylor Swift album. ,

It was a unique playlist for him. taylor swift didn’t no romantic voice forgotten ,“She had organized all these breakup songs to send me, to help me get over my breakup! ,

Jessica Chastain will be missed All his life of this beautiful meditation, “Isn’t this the cutest thing?” And here I was thinking it was like a Taylor Swift commercial. ,

After this beautiful act, the world star and Jessica Chastain have remained very good friends. Even if they don’t stay in one placeThey take care to keep in touch, and to give each other news,

That’s why it’s a beautiful friendship in which deserves to be very simpleBut very healthy.

tag: Singer – Instagram – Music – Taylor Swift