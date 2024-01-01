This cheap iPhone 12 with a discount of 300 euros is an Amazon best seller

iPhone 12 has a low price on Amazon and it is quite cheap

apple iphone 12

There are so many iPhone models in the market that it is really difficult to decide which one best suits your needs. Luckily, some Amazon offers make things a lot easier for us, like in the case of this Apple iPhone 12. There is a huge discount in this.

Is it worth buying iPhone 12 in 2024? This is a question that doesn’t have just one answer, because every consumer has his or her own preferences. But At the level of quality-price ratio we can say that this iPhone 12 is highly recommended,

Actually this has become iPhone 12 Number one in Amazon sales, There must be a reason. Available in its 128 GB storage version with a discount of about 300 euros and is priced at 390 euros, The 64 GB version costs 350 euros.

iPhone 12 is king again

The iPhone 12 has temporarily stolen the throne from the iPhone 15 and is currently Amazon’s most popular smartphone. it is not surprising, It’s a pretty bargain for the price, There is a discount of 300 euros on them, so hurry up before the units run out.

The product is refurbished, fully functional and in excellent condition. Backed by Amazon Renewed 1 Year Warranty.

Same is the case with iPhone 12 A14 bionic chip Compared to the 10th generation iPad, a 6.1-inch OLED screen, support with MagSafe, a dual camera, and more. Remember, they are 300 euro discount,

iPhone 12: Features and technical specifications

This Apple iPhone 12 Offers a lot at very low prices, We are considering an iPhone fully compatible with iOS 17 that will be updated for the next 2-3 years due to its very good technical specifications.

iPhone 12 DIMENSIONS 14.67 x 7.15 x 0.74 cm weight 162 grams Screen 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED resolution and density 2,532 x 1,170 pixels, 460 dpi processor A14 Bionic to hit 4GB os ios 17 storage 64GB, 128GB and 256GB camera Dual Camera (12+12 MP) front camera 12MP Battery 17 hours video playback colour’s black, white, red, green and blue Other Dual SIM, Face ID, IP68 water resistance 30 minutes at 6 meters, MagSafe, Ceramic Shield Face value 909 euros

