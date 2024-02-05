This French film that revealed an international star to say goodbye to Prime Video

It has marked the history of cinema and is one of the films worth watching at least once in your life, especially for its casting in which we get a star who made his debut role here.
This film, released thirty years ago, has now become a cult due to many reasons. Luc Besson signed, leon The year 1994 is marked. If you haven’t seen it yet, hurry up because it will be leaving Prime Video on February 11th. The film follows the character who gives the film its title: a hitman named Leon, who decides to subdue his neighbor Mathilda Lando, a 12-year-old girl orphaned after the massacre of her family. Does. The young teenager discovers that her neighbor is actually a brutal attacker. She then asks him to train her. Leon would therefore make Mathilda a ‘cleaner’ like himself, allowing the young teenager to consider herself capable of avenging her younger brother. In return she will teach him to read and write. If Jean Reno played the hero Leon, the role of Mathilda was assigned to Natalie Portman. This was the film that launched the actress’s career.
leon , “A film with disturbing aspects” for natalie portman
However, he does not have any particularly positive memories of his first role. “It’s certainly, when you look at it now, it’s a film that has some disturbing aspects.”This is how Natalie Portman guessed hollywood reporter In May 2023. “I had to distance myself from my sexuality because of my childhood sexuality.”, Dax Shepard’s microphone was also mentioned in the podcast chair specialist which is on display may december With Julianne Moore.
leon : a successful film
Upon release, the film received a very good reception from the public in both the United States and France, where it attracted approximately 3.5 million viewers in theaters. On IMDb, the transatlantic reference site, it receives an average rating of 8.6⁄10 with 188,000 reviews, Which ranked it among the 50 best films in all categories. Another proof of the film’s good reception is that it was nominated seven times during the 20th Césars ceremony, even though it ultimately did not win any awards. Based on this success, Luc Besson took the opportunity to relaunch his science fiction film project, which would lead to. fifth element,
