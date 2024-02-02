This hidden AI function in the Samsung Galaxy S24 keeps changing your wallpaper throughout the day

With the new ‘Photo Ambient’ functionality in One UI 6.1, the wallpaper on your Galaxy S24 will adapt to the day and season thanks to AI.

This is the best screen on the market, so you’ll be able to enjoy these One UI adaptive wallpapers more than any other. / Image: Christian Collado

More unknown news from the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra, or in this case it is quite attractive functionality which is integrated into One UI 6.1 and which This will likely be expanded to the entire catalog later Android phones from the Seoul giant.

And in fact, during Unpacked 2024 in January, Samsung advertised with Gallon suite room Galaxy AI is giving it a lot Value added to justify paradigm shift in which there are no smartphones anymore Intelligent Rather ai phoneAlthough in the said presentation he did not tell us such details working capacity ‘Photo Environment’ Which will change your wallpaper all day long.

We are facing another functionality Uses Generative AI Applied to images, which is still in the development phase and Can be activated from menu ‘Labs’ by One UIAllows us to choose a photo from our gallery as an animated wallpaper that will change Adapt to the light of each hour of the day and the current climate In the place where we find ourselves.

This means, as the guys at Sammobile have confirmed to us, that indeed If it rains outside, it will rain on your mobile wallpaper tooWhich will change from morning to evening until it becomes completely dark at night.

Its options are not very many, since it only allows us to configure the background image, but it does we can choose ‘Photo Ambient Wallpaper’ For both home and lock screenThus the entire interface of our Galaxy mobile has been optimized to the maximum.

Only works with our images gallery And not with funds downloaded from Samsung themes or generated by AI, and as is clear, Samsung itself reports that this is a novelty. Works best with outdoor photosWhere it can show all its magic to show us the weather and lights according to the time of the day.

It is very simple to activate and use it, although as we told you First of all it is necessary to go to the experimental function menu ‘Labs’ From One UI, where we will activate the option. Later, we must Go to wallpaper selector Press and hold on the desktop, and select ‘Photo Ambien Wallpaper’ In addition to the image being displayed.

It connects to the functionality of Wallpaper The AI-generated synthetics that Google also developed for Android confirms this Personalization of our mobile phones will also revolve around Generative Artificial Intelligence in a few months… If you can’t defeat the enemy, and the AI ​​is too powerful, you have to cooperate with it!

