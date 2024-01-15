This Wednesday evening on TV: Imminent takeoff with Adele Exarchopoulos in “Rien à fouter” on Tipique

Since then we have never seen him carrying a film on his shoulders adele’s life: In nothing to worry about By Emmanuelle Marre and Julie Lecostre, Adèle Exarchopoulos is Cassandre, a flight attendant for a low-cost airline who makes up for the air travel and fleeting relationships on a daily basis. A modern heroine, who heals her wounds under the guise of laziness, and whose film’s title sheds light not only on the character, but also on the conditions of filming.

Because it was above all the “messy” manner in which the film was being made that persuaded Adele to come on board: “There was no constructed scenario, just a sequence of events. But I felt that Manu and Julie urgently wanted to do something creative, and they immediately sent me to the spot. Itra: They told me that we were going to make the film sometime. -Never without authorization, that there would be non-professional actors… I felt the real power of truth, almost documentary, and I trusted them.”

Filming took place under almost “low-cost” conditions for this film that straddles the boundaries between reality and fantasy, with a large portion of the scenes being shot in Hue overlooking the nuclear power plant. “The scenes take place at night, and its lighting provides a very special atmosphere,” Julie Lacoste specifies.

The actress followed training to master the basic gestures, but the fact of filming on the air and working with real stewardesses immersed her in the reality of the profession. “One day when we were on the plane, my phone rang: It was the principal of my son’s school. Just as we were about to take off, I couldn’t answer. At that moment, I really learned about the impact of this job. has an impact on your life. At work, we can look at our phones at one point, isolate ourselves in the toilet… there, you are with strangers, and your obligation is to smile, reassure them …to earn more money.’

The film also tells of a disillusioned era, between the spirit of freedom and the imperative of profitability: “There’s something beyond time in Cassandre, and at the same time a real autopsy of our generation. But I didn’t really realize it when I was making it, I became more aware of it when I saw the film “

