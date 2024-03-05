Carlos A. Velez condemns Dorlan Pabón for leaving Atletico Nacional

betplay league

Carlos Antonio Vélez commented on the departure of Dorlan Pabón from Atlético Nacional amid the sporting crisis that the team is experiencing in the Colombian league, and which was recently aggravated with the elimination in the Copa Libertadores. Vélez recognized that Pabón was an important player for his club, as he won several titles in his second cycle; However, he pointed out that ‘Memin’ was moving from more to less, leading to a clear decline in his performance. Furthermore, Carlos Antonio indicated that Pabón and Jefferson Duke were also burdened with the task of being a reference and that they had a great time guiding a group of young people to lead the process.

“Despite this, there was a decline in performance and, the truth is, a responsibility fell on them, I mean especially Duke and he; As for the veterans, it is the responsibility of leading the renewal of the club, Vélez commented in his opinion piece. ‘big words’In antenna 2 radio,

Carlos Antonio added: “At National, both of them had responsibility and were not really faithful to the weight of the backpack, they reduced their performance and did not work as they had to work; And yes, it’s true, they were on schedule and warned that their contract was expiring and would not be renewed.

Furthermore, he denied that Pabón had any connection with any leader, and departed peacefully with the club. And by the way, he pointed to those who invented those versions about Dorlan’s departure.

“Mr. Pabon went yesterday and told the leaders, as he talked to almost everyone, that he was tired, under pressure, that it had been very difficult in recent days and he thought it was time to close the loop; Who believed that he had completed the cycle and said goodbye to everyone. He spoke to everyone in the greatest calmness of the matter and that was all. Well, if you had any differences of opinion then why did you not express them at that time? Didn’t you say that you had to think a lot about the decision? When you have differences of opinion, you don’t think about decisions, you just go, this is just exaggerating things to poison the matter more,” Velez said.