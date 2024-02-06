Under 23 standings, how’s it going: Check out the updated 2024 Pre-Olympic final stage table, Under 23 classification, today’s matches, results and standings of the South American Under-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament | game-total

U-23 standings: See the classification of the final stage of the 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament. Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil and Venezuela are seeking Olympic Games after clearing the group stage. Only two countries will get tickets to Paris.

Matches and Results Date 1 Final Stage

end Brazil 0-1 Paraguay

end Argentina 2-2 Venezuela

U-23 Standings Table Pre-Olympic Final Stage 2024

Country P.J. Yes And Why gf GC DG score 1. Paraguay 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 2. Argentina 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 3. Venezuela 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 4. Brazil 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

90+A penalty taken by forward Kevin Kelsey in the 9th minute gave hosts Venezuela a 2-2 draw with Argentina on Monday on the first day of the final quadrangular of South American Olympic qualifiers, in which Brazil lost 1-0 against Paraguay .

Left back Rene Rivas was awarded a penalty on 90+7, after consultation with VAR, for an elbow by Gonzalo Luján. Lujan was expelled.

At the Brigido Iriarte Stadium in Caracas, the locals took the lead in the 16th minute with an own goal from goalkeeper Leandro Brey and Argentina changed the score in the 39th minute and an own goal from center back Carlos Vivas in the fourth minute. Thiago Almada’s 61st goal in this under-23 tournament, which offers two spots at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Venezuela finished with ten men and Argentina with nine: Bryant Ortega for Vinotinto and Valentín Barco for the Albiceleste received red cards in the 44th minute.

Brazil, earlier, lost in the 45th minute+2 to a header by Fabrizio Peralta, a Cerro Porteño midfielder who was in Flamengo’s youth ranks.

Coached by Javier Mascherano, Argentina started with enthusiasm, but the local goalkeeper, Samuel Rodríguez, showed good reflexes as well as a little luck, such as in the 12th minute, when a shot from Almada went past him and bounced off the post. Collided with. Disappearing off his back and down the last row.

Venezuela will move forward with the counterattack. Bray fired the ball into his own goal while trying to stop a center from David Martínez after a devilish gallop.

Rodriguez’s defensive performance continued, but a momentary misunderstanding with Vivas meant a harmless cross meant a tie.

The break came amid tensions over the clash between Ortega and Barco.

Locals took more precautions during the restart, but they were dangerous.

When things were looking more difficult for Argentina, emerged Thiago Almada, who made his way between three defenders in the area, forming a wall with Santiago Castro and defying the hierarchy.

Despite this, Venezuela did not surrender and was rewarded for its refusal to surrender.

“I highlight the attitude of the boys, who are on equal footing against teams like Argentina,” insisted Vinotinto’s coach, Ricardo Valino, at a press conference.

Brazil, gold medalists at Rio-2016 and Tokyo-2020, lost their remaining two matches with a margin of error ahead of Paris-2024.

Peralta took advantage of a high ball which Brazilian goalkeeper Mikel was too late to attack.

As was the case in the pre-Olympics, Brazil had problems controlling Paraguay who seized the ball and the initiative in the first half.

And this time, unlike previous matches, the Andric-John Kennedy duo at the top did not have the effectiveness they had shown.

Andric had a chance to give Brazil the lead by taking an own penalty in the 25th minute. He made a mistake.

“Thank God I was able to cover the penalty and keep the score at 0-0,” said red-white goalkeeper Angel Gonzalez.

And in the 43rd minute, the future Real Madrid player delivered a back pass to John Kennedy, with everything in his favor, but the Fluminense attacker also lacked a goal.

Paraguay, who had two good chances with a header from Gilberto Flores, had a moment in the air. As soon as she left, Michael hesitated. Peralta never hesitated and joined the 21-year-old midfielder, who was an Under-17 World Cup player of the year with Paraguay in 2019.

Brazil coach Ramon Menezes renewed his midfield area with the entry of Gabriel Peck and Marquinhos and his team had more possession of the ball in the second half, but it was in vain.

Paraguay under-23 coach Carlos Jara Saguer commented, “You always dream of doing good things and we dream of going to the Olympic Games.” “We’re one game away.”

The next day, Thursday, there will be meetings between Argentina-Paraguay and Venezuela-Brazil.

Sustainability Pre-Olympic Final Stage

monday 5th february

Brazil-Paraguay / 4:00 pm local

Venezuela-Argentina / 7:00 pm local

Thursday 8th February

Argentina-Paraguay/4:00 local time

Venezuela-Brazil / 7:00 pm local

sunday 11th february

Venezuela-Paraguay/4:00 local time

Brazil-Argentina / 7:00 pm local