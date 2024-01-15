USA shoots down Mexico after winning Nations League

combination of usa celebrated his new victory mexican team with Molestation Towards Painting directed by Jaime Lozano. This Sunday, in the Nations League final, the Americans imposed By 2-0 Thanks to a great goal from Tyler Adams and the decisive goal from Gio Reyna.

In the first publication he shared the Stars and Stripes team to celebrate the victory remembered The scoreboard, which has been present in many important victories against El Tri.

For example, in hexagonal Of 2009 (which qualified for the 2010 World Cup) won by the United States in February 2-0 To TRAI. Same thing happened to me too friendly who disputed 2015More in San Antonio 2021In November, when Berhalter’s team won the same match qualifier Leading 2-0 by the same score in the World Cup in Qatar.

The three-time championship was great

Subsequently, a publication with the following text was shared on the official X account of the US National Team: “Not one, not two, three in a row”shed light on absolute dominance In the competition, since he has won all the editions.

In the first edition, which was defined as 2021usa he beat him to the last Mexico After winning 3-2. In 2023 he defeated Canada (2-0) to obtain the championship twice and this 2024 He once again imposed himself on mexican team (2-0) to clinch their third consecutive Nations League title.

Pulisic and 2-0

Pulisic also likes it he remembered He 2-0 Once Jaime Lozano’s match against El Tri ended, as the Milan footballer scored in the game qualifier Of 2021which ended with Same score as this Sunday,