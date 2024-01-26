What makes this series recommended (and praised) by Christopher Nolan?

The Safdie brothers are one of those directors who are well known by film audiences and filmmakers around the world, but little is known about them to the general public. According to reviews, the bad luck doesn’t stop there. In fact, the vast majority expected that his film uncut gems Was nominated in several categories at the Oscars, but in vain. Benny Safdie’s first series with Emma Stone looks to continue in this vein, but it’s gained a first-rate fan: Christopher Nolan.

A real curse?

The Oscar-nominated director was full of praise for the most divisive series of all time, even comparing it to twin Peaks And prisoner (By and with Patrick McGoohan). What if comparing it to these shows, which are today considered the greatest masterpieces in the history of television, led to its popular failure? Contemporary audiences and critics view these productions positively, but this is not always the case.

In fact, twin Peaks was canceled after its second season, and legend has it that the team was criticized when its prequel aired fire Walk With Me In Cannes. For his part, Patrick McGoohan had to pull his children out of school and flee England after the broadcast of his hit series, because the reaction was so violent that he feared actual public assassination.

So, when you like a composition curse (a scathing and symbolic critique of a very self-serving and performative form of philanthropy) decides to break the codes of the genre to which she belongs, it is perhaps not so surprising that she has been criticized on a site like Rotten Tomatoes. It gets such bad scores (41% despite great critical success).

That didn’t stop Christopher Nolan from congratulating his co-creators. According to him, it is a ” An incredible series that is unlike anything seen before on television. There are very few shows like this without precedent », he explained before comparing them to the above presentations or singing detective, by Dennis Potter. That’s why the filmmaker flutters curse (Available on Paramount+ from us) In Good Company. Is this enough to inspire the general public to give it another chance?