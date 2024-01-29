Watch Bodmer’s performance against Nacional

betplay league

All the seams become noticeable the day things go wrong, when the opponent, an arch rival, likes and beats him and his own mistake makes all his work easier.

For this reason, although the hours passed, there is no consolation after the 4-1 defeat inflicted by América de Cali on the second day of the BetPlay I 2024 League at Atlético Nacional.

​There have been so many glaring defensive failures to lament and now the injury to Bernardo Espinosa, the keeper in that debacle, who had to undergo surgery and will be out for at least ten days. And that, of course, points directly to coach John Bodmer, whose cool character almost frustrates a fan who wants a head after a tough fall.

No one now remembers that he won the Colombia Cup, that he guaranteed access to an international tournament, that he quoted several players who owned the club and made them starting players. Much of what Gamero and Millonarios recognize today is no longer valid for many people.

However, it is worth saying that, in light of the statistics, these critics are right: the young coach’s performance is still not conclusive.

Since taking over, Bodmer has coached a total of 16 games with an irregular balance: he has won 7, but also lost 7, making his team unbalanced before and after the arrival of reinforcements. .

And that’s not all: the goal difference is clearly worrying, as their team scored 21 times but conceded 24 goals, which confirms the first thesis of the unreliable team. conclusion? A performance of 48 per cent which gives his followers many difficulties in defending him.

What works in its favor is that, at least on paper, the commitment to this technological idea is long-term. That and the mirror of a millionaire who endured the first shower of bad outcomes to achieve today’s titles and happiness support that intention. But it should also be said that National is not like that, traditionally it does not support procedures without good results and usually charges DT for everything that goes wrong.

At present there will not be another hull in the board’s plans. But the pressure is on for Bodmer as he begins to understand that, like the myth of the cats, the defeat against America has already taken his life. The margin for error is decreasing.