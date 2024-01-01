Amazon went crazy and lowered the price of Apple Watch Series 9 to the minimum

Only with Bluetooth, 4G, 41 or 45 mm. Almost all versions of the latest Apple Watch are discounted

Amazon has marked down many Apple devices, including several versions of its apple watch series 9, which is one of the company’s latest “smart” watches. It is possible to buy it starting at 385 euros, which is not bad at all considering the minimum prices.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm) *Some prices may have changed since last review

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 45mm) *Some prices may have changed since last review

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) *Some prices may have changed since last review

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) *Some prices may have changed since last review

Buy Apple Watch Series 9 at the best price

With a recommended retail price starting at 449 euros, the Apple Watch Series 9 is available on Amazon with discounts on several versions, and can be purchased from 385 euros, which is 50 euro discount (or up to 60 hours on other higher models).

Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the latest “smart” watches in Apple’s catalog, the most balanced of the current generation in terms of quality-price ratio. It is available in two sizes, 41 mm or 45 mmThe first therefore offers a smaller screen than the latter: 1.69 inches versus 1.9 inches, respectively.





with panel Retina LTPO OLED that reaches 2,000 nits brightnessIn addition to the high resolution, AOD function and Ion-X reinforcement in the glass, it comes with a dual-core S9 chip with 1 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage for offline content: podcasts, audiobooks and offline music on the Internet.

Another important difference that affects the price is connectivity, since the cheaper versions only have Bluetooth, while the higher versions also have LTE/4G for making calls and playing Apple Music songs in streaming without relying on the phone. Both integrate NFC for making mobile payments via Apple Pay, GPS, accurate heart rate sensors and more.

