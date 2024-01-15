What will happen to Britney Spears and Zoe Saldana’s assistant Taryn Manning?

Admin 52 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 45 Views

The film is available on Netflix Crossroad Currently ranked tenth among the top 10 most watched movies. The cast obviously features Britney Spears, but there’s also Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning. What happens to the latter?

rest under this advertisement

Since February 15, Netflix has added a new film to its catalog: it is Crossroad , It was released in 2002 The film is available for streaming for the first time puts in the spotlight Britney SpearsWho plays the role of Lucy. Along with Kit (Zoe Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning), they form an inseparable trio of friends. One day, he decided to bury a chest containing symbols of his dreams and hopes. A safe that he promised not to open until his prom. But years passed and their friendship ended. Despite everything, on the big day, all three of them are present in the public garden to dig up the famous trunk.

after CrossroadBecame one of Taryn Manning’s heroines15-20

If the rest of Britney Spears’s career no longer needs to be described, Taryn Manning’s career, like Zoe Saldana’s, also continued after Crossroad, In 2013, she got the role of Tiffany Doggett, aka Pennsatucky. 15-20, During the filming of the Netflix series, Taryn Manning’s behavior greatly concerned the production teams. One day when she was awake, the actress insulted several people on the set before going to a bar to relax and have a drink. The actress also said that she wanted to commit suicide. Taryn Manning was then committed to a psychiatric hospital. If she had considered closing her Instagram account, she revealed that she changed her mind after reading messages of support from her fans.

rest under this advertisement

Taryn Manning toured with Eminem 8 Mile

several years ago 15-20, Taryn Manning played Jeanine in the 2008 film 8 Mile Where he replied to rapper Eminem. The actress also starred alongside Nicole Kidman and Natalie Portman Return to Cold Mountain. In 2015, he also released his album, City of freedom. Since then, Taryn Manning has played small roles in films and TV series. So in 2023 she played the role of Twyla Hoffman in the film Miranda’s victim.

Article written in collaboration with 6medias.

(tagstotranslate)pub-streaming-netflix

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Salma Hayek shares rare photos with her daughter-in-law Mathilde on her birthday

Published on February 21, 2024 at 2:50 pm. Salma Hayek shares rare photos with her ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved