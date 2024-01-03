Where to watch the launch of the new Space

Private missions to space continue to grow and one of the main players is SpaceX. And this Wednesday, its Falcon 9 rocketWill launch a new private lander on the Moon For the company Intuitive Machines and NASA. Both the launch and previous preparations can be seen via various broadcasts on the NASA and SpaceX channels.

The landing mission, called IM-1, is scheduled for 07:57 on February 14 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida and if all goes well, IM-1 will land on the moon on February 22According to a statement.

IM-1 is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Service program and conducts NASA experiments “focusing on plume-surface interactions”. Interaction between space weather and the lunar surface“A communications and navigation node for radio astronomy, precision landing technology, and future autonomous vehicles and navigation technologies,” according to NASA’s description.

Today, February 12, NASA will host its audio-only NASA TV Channel to review the scientific experiments being conducted on the mission. It will start at 5:00 pm peninsular time. On Tuesday, February 13, NASA, SpaceX and Intuitive Machines will hold a pre-launch press conference. Review preparations for lunar lander launch The IM-1 and its Falcon 9 rocket. It will begin at 7:30 pm IST and will also be audio only.

The main day will be 14 February, when NASA will begin the live broadcast at 06:15 and will be broadcast live on NASA TV. It must be made clear that The exact time of launch of IM-1 will depend on the weather.Launch vehicle and other conditions.

“Coverage is subject to change based on operational activities in real time,” NASA warned in a statement. The agency will provide updates on the mission through its Artemis NASA blog.