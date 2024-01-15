Zuckerberg’s criticism of Apple’s mixed reality glasses causes a stir online

The last criticism Mark Zuckerberg Made about mixed reality glasses apple vision pro This has generated polarized reactions on social networks with their company Meta describing them as inferior to the Quest 3.

On Wednesday, the president and founder of Facebook published a review on his Instagram in which he highlighted, from his point of view, the pros and cons of the Apple Vision Pro recently launched in the US market, comparing them with his own product.

“Quest is the best product, period,” This conclusion was offered by an American businessman.

“The reality is that every generation of computing has an open model and a closed model, and yes, in mobile, Apple’s closed model has won, but in this next generation, the meta is going to be an open model and I really I want to make sure the open model wins again,” Zuckerberg explained in the video.

These statements have generated endless reactions from Internet users on various social networks. Some considered Zuckerberg’s “promotional campaign” absurd, while many others defended his approach and accused the iPhone maker of introducing overpriced products.

“I forgot for a moment that (Zuckerberg) had a Quest and I thought it was just going to be ‘lol’ (laughing out loud in Spanish),” user JB Nzinga wrote on Instagram Thursday.

“I didn’t know Quest had these features… Could Zuckerberg be right? User Nate Young on X said, “The Apple Vision Pro is overpriced technology, just like most Apple products!”

Zuckerberg’s statements coincide with national media reporting on the “first wave” of recalls of Apple’s mixed reality technology devices after some users experienced headaches, others complained of the inconvenience of their design and eye fatigue while using them. Have complained about.

