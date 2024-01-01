15 little-known filming secrets about the Harry Potter saga

Which of the two the Chamber of Secretsduring the Goblet of Fire or even school of magicians, the inseparable trio of Harry, Hermione and Ron accompanied us from adolescence to adulthood. From First film released in 2001, this saga has become a real phenomenon and has captured the hearts of audiences around the world. And there is no dearth of fans! Between the success of the books and the film adaptation, is part of the Harry Potter universe culture. If today you’re convinced you know everything about Hogwarts and its wizards, think again… here’s 15 anecdotes Even fans don’t know about this saga!

Harry Potter: Do You Know These 15 Secrets of Filming?

The word Mughal was already present in the dictionary. : If we consider that the word Muggle is related to the Harry Potter universe, this word already appears in English dictionaries. Defamation? “A person who is unfamiliar with a particular activity or skill.”

Mimi Guignarde actress was 36 years old : It’s hard to believe, and yet … Shirley Henderson, the actress who played Mimi Guignarde, was not 14 years old like her character, but 36 years old!

Daniel, Rupert and Emma were doing their duties on the set : In all the scenes where Harry, Ron, and Hermione do their homework, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson took advantage of these scenes to do their homework.

160 pairs of glasses were used for filming : Harry Potter star actor Daniel Radcliffe broke more than 80 wands and 160 pairs of glasses during the filming of eight parts. That’s a lot… Also, he enjoyed using them as drumsticks. Not surprising!

Filming stopped due to lice : On the set, the cast consisted mainly of children and teenagers. And there’s one thing the production didn’t anticipate… an invasion of lice! filming the Chamber of Secrets Even temporarily suspended.

a dissertation :for the third creation Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Director Alfonso Cuaron asked the famous trio to write an essay about their characters. Emma Watson submitted a dissertation of approximately fifteen pages, Daniel Radcliffe submitted one relevant page and Rupert Grint wrote nothing of his own.

a train journey JK Rowling got the idea to write Harry Potter during a train journey between Manchester and London.

Mantras in Latin : The names of some mantras are of Latin origin. For example, the calling spell “axio” resembles the Latin word “exerso” meaning “I call something”.

no medicine for muggles :And no, in the Harry Potter universe, Muggles can’t make potions. To do this, you absolutely need a magic wand and magical skills! Some fans had asked questions…

largest harry potter collection : The owner of the largest Harry Potter collection in the world is 47-year-old British woman Tracey Nicole-Lewis. It contains more than 6,000 objects related to this magical universe. Not bad right?

Severus Snape is inspired by a professor :Severus Snape exists in real life! In fact, JK Rowling was inspired to create this character by her former chemistry teacher.

four owls : Hedwig, Harry’s famous owl, was played by four different owls. And no one noticed the difference…

Quidditch in real life: Who hasn’t ever dreamed of playing Quidditch with Harry Potter? Well, this magical game has been adopted by many countries in real life. Like the Swiss Quidditch Association, for example! So, what are we waiting for to register?

An actor was removed from the saga: If Jamie Waylett, the actor who played Vincent Crabbe, doesn’t appear in the latest movie, there’s a special reason: He was fired from filming after pleading guilty to marijuana cultivation.