$42,000 per minute: Here’s this Dune star’s incredible salary

Two famous actors are on display: Tomithy Chalamet and Zendaya. Although they are both main characters, Zendaya – playing the role of Chani – appeared rarely on screen in the first part of the saga.

Dune: Part II breaks records. Released in late February, Denis Villeneuve’s mega production is already considered by some to be one of the greatest films of the year.

In total, only seven minutes are devoted to it. During an interview with our colleagues at Empire, she also revealed that she was only on set for four days.

A few days of filming for only seven minutes of screen time, but for how much money? According to InTouch Weekly, Zendaya may have earned… $42,857 per minute, or $75,000 per day, that’s all!

To date, she would be the highest paid star in the world, surpassing Tom Cruise by earning “only” $7,091 per spoken word for Mission: Impossible. Zendaya definitely belongs in the big leagues and never ceases to amaze us.