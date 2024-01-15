Kris Bryant gets applause at Wrigley Field

a season in major League Baseball He not only gives us great performances on the field of play, but sometimes there come days that remind us of the impact and affection certain players have had on him, as he did. chris bryant within the fan base chicago cubs,

After starting the 2024 MLB campaign with a four-game series chase field from this perspective Arizona Diamondbacksthe set of colorado rockies Traveled to Chicago. A city that still has memories of its starting third baseman and winner of the MVP award in 2016.

For this Monday, April 1st, chicago cubs Met a detachment led by Bud Black in Wrigley Field, This commitment had to be made chris bryant In the starting lineup as his team’s fourth hitter and first baseman.

Kris Bryant applauded by Chicago Cubs fans

After finishing the first inning for both teams, the infielder was the starter of the offensive set for the second inning. Once the announcement was made and the batter reached the box, all the fans present took out their cell phones and stood up to applaud. chris bryant,

The veteran player didn’t give any signals, but he couldn’t help but smile as he prepared to take the first turn of the game. However, after reaching number one, it fell out of circulation due to a mistake. Christopher MorrellSurely you will not forget this emotional moment.

This is not the first time he has received appreciation from fans chicago cubsBecause in the previous campaign they also experienced a rousing reception for the date of September 22, when they played on their return to Wrigley Field.

We have to remember this chris bryant He played seven seasons in that organization, where he hit an offensive line of .279/.378/.886 with 160 home runs. Additionally, he scored 465 runs, stepped to the plate 564 times, appeared in four All-Star Games, and won an MVP award and a World Series ring in 2016.



