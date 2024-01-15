WhatsApp has new competition: iMessage has been renewed on the iPhone

iMessage is very popular in the United States and Apple wants to improve its performance. (pictorial image infobae)

Apple plans to improve the experience iMessage, its messaging platform that is very popular in the United States, and will do so with the inclusion of a new protocol that will allow the application to have more tools that users can take advantage of.

With the advent of this technology, they want to position this product Attract users who are frequent on other platforms such as WhatsApp Or Telegram.

The protocol in question is RCS, which stands for “Rich Communications Service”. This technology, developed primarily by Google, Offers advanced messaging features, including the ability to send rich text messagesHigher quality media files, better group chats and more.

Although RCS is available on some platforms, Its integration into iMessage could mean a significant change in the mobile messaging landscape.

The new protocol will allow iMessage to provide users with more tools for sending messages. (pictorial image infobae)

Apple confirmed its plans to adopt the RCS standard in iMessage in late 2023, Which will allow iPhone users to communicate with other RCS users on different platforms more efficiently and with more features.

This decision reflects A strategic move by Apple to improve interoperability between iOS and Android devicesAs well as to maintain the relevance of iMessage in an increasingly competitive market.

Adoption of the RCS protocol in iMessage is scheduled for an update expected by the end of 2024. This update will allow iMessage to work under this technology, which means that users will be able to enjoy all the advanced features that this protocol offers, such as sending text messages with high-quality emoticons, stickers, images and videos. capacity of.

The new protocol will allow iMessage to provide users with more tools for sending messages. (pictorial image infobae)

Additionally, they will have the ability to participate in group chats with features like multimedia messaging and voice messaging.

One of the main benefits of integrating RCS into iMessage is the improvement in user experience. With this protocol, In iMessage you can enjoy more fluid and rich communication, with a variety of options to express yourself and share content more efficiently.

An important feature is interoperability with other messaging services that support RCS, allowing iMessage users to communicate more effectively with friends and family using different mobile platforms.

iMessage is very popular in the United States and Apple wants to improve its performance. (pictorial image infobae)

The second aspect is the increased security and privacy of the application. RCS uses end-to-end encryption to protect the confidentiality of communications, Which means that messages sent via iMessage will be secure and confidentialPreventing conversations from being viewed by third parties, including Apple.

The arrival of all these improvements will help the application provide many more tools for users to take advantage of, although it can hardly be placed above WhatsApp and Telegram, which have a much larger user base.

This protocol has already been implemented by Google in its messaging applicationWhere their intention was not to overtake other messaging applications, but to modernize the text messaging experience and give users a more complete function.

Beeper Mini was launched in the market as a paid application focused on simplifying the process of using iMessage on Android.

Beeper is an alternative to using iMessage for Android users. (Google Play)



To do this I created a method to integrate messages into this operating system, using a process called Spoofing to simulate the identity of iOS devices against Apple servers.

The Beeper Mini team implemented a custom push notification protocol, allowing these iMessages to be sent and received on Android devices while keeping the functionalities intact.

To achieve this, according to statements by Beeper’s CEO, Eric Migicovsky, limitations imposed on iPhones The operating system was analyzed in depth to replicate its operation.

That is why Apple has questioned this application, because it uses unauthorized mechanisms to access the iPhone notification system.