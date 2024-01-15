Alex Arce with a hat-trick: Liga de Quito beats Imbabura in LigaPro

League of Quito They defeated Imbabura in matchday 6 of the LigaPro. The ‘Albos’ were very strong against a smaller opponent and there was also a great performance from their scoring forward, Alex Arce, who scored his first hat-trick. ligapro,

With this victory, League of Quito It has joined the first place in the championship by adding 9 units and with two less games. The Whites needed to add these 3 points after their last defeat in LigaPro in the Superclásico of the capital space,

alex arce Proves to be a great scorer of League of Quito And one of the best signings of the entire Ecuadorian championship. The Paraguayan scored a hat-trick and is already the top scorer in the entire national tournament with 7 goals in just 4 games. That goal against Fluminense gives him 8 goals this season South American Cup Winners’ Cup.

Of earlier

League of Quito is facing Imbabura Till date 6 of the first phase of ligapro, After two stop dates for the FIFA World Cup, the ‘Albos’ returned to play for the Ecuadorian Championship, where they asked to have their matches postponed. They are looking for 3 points to not let the top team escape.

last match of League of Quito In this first stage it was a Superclásico in the capital, where they lost. 2×1 against ocas, ‘Albos’ also returned to the game after the positive doping revelations of Oscar Zambrano, who is still waiting for clearance.

for its part, Imbabura wants to give a big surprise of the championship And confirm your good moment by capturing the White House. The guys from the north of the country have just beaten Ourense as a visitor and drew 0-0 against Kumbaya, in a match where they were one less than the start of the match.

Follow minute by minute the match between Liga de Quito and Imbabura on the 6th of the first leg of Liga Pro via Star+.