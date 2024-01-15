Hailey Bieber poses for Victoria’s Secret Bridal Collection

The American lingerie brand unveiled its collection dedicated to brides, suitable for all women, aimed primarily at American models.

Who better than Hailey Bieber to represent the Victoria’s Secret Bridal Collection? After being married to singer Justin Bieber for more than five years, the model is renewing her contract with the lingerie brand. Hailey Bieber regularly shows herself in lingerie on social networks, and does not hesitate to go to events dressed this way. In 2019, for her religious wedding, Stephen Baldwin’s daughter asked Virgil Abloh to sign the dress of her dreams.

Victoria’s Secret Bridal Collection

The Victoria’s Secret collection includes a wide range of underwear for all occasions, from hen parties to the big day. The aim is to offer a variety of wedding themed underwear that suits all styles and all women. The brand offers nighties, shirts, swimwear and even bridal veils.

A collection for everyone

A sexy and sophisticated collection for brides and brides-to-be, this is the bet Victoria’s Secret has bet on. The brand aims to offer the possibility to wear “something new” for every wedding moment.

” data-script = “https://static.lefigaro.fr/widget-video/short-ttl/video/index.js” >

The selection of materials is plural: rhinestones, satin, lace, embroidery, transparency; And colors may vary with a selection of pastel blue and green products.