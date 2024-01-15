Lula and Petro’s unusual criticism of the Venezuelan government for not allowing registration of an opposition presidential candidate

Admin 50 mins ago News Leave a comment 44 Views

image Source, Juan Barreto/Getty

caption,

Lula and Petro raised questions on the exclusion of opposition candidates from the presidential election.

  • Author, contract
  • Role, bbc news world

These criticisms are coming not from the usual opponents, but from the allies themselves. Fire friend.

The presidents of Colombia and Brazil, who until now were among the main supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on the international scene, criticized the fact that Corina Yorris was not allowed to register as a candidate of the Venezuelan opposition in the next presidential elections. Has been given. Year. 28th July.

Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Colombia’s Gustavo Petro questioned the impossibility of Yorris to register his candidacy with the Venezuelan National Electoral Council, effectively preventing him from challenging Maduro for the presidency. Were roaming at one of their places. Moments of lowest popularity.

Corina Yoris, an 80-year-old university professor, was chosen by opposition leader María Corina Machado as her replacement in the presidential race.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Israeli forces killed a senior Hamas commander during an operation at Al Shifa hospital

Israel killed a senior Hamas commander in Al Shifa hospital: he was one of the ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved