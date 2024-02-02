America vs Monterrey: Probable lineups for Matchday 5 of Clausura 2024 for the MX League

Despite many casualties, André Jardin would do his best to regain the lead.

After starting with three consecutive wins. On the 3rd of Clausura 2024, America drew against Necaxa. Although the Eagles top the table, the team’s performance is still not what Andre Jardin and his coaching staff expected.

However, there is no doubt that the duel against Raze could have gone differently. However, The match ended in a goalless draw due to two controversial ejections.

The Eagles, on the other hand, are already getting ready to compete Monterrey, one of the most complex rivals in the current tournament, is off to a great start under Fernando Ortiz. It should be noted that the match between Águilas and Rayados of the Apertura 2023 was one of the most controversial after the serious injury of Bryan Rodríguez after a duel with Jesús Gallardo.

Finally, for this new edition, the US is once again expected to have some casualties who cannot be considered for the starting eleven. The first of them would be Leo Suárez who was transferred to Pumas de la UNAM. On the other hand, Henry Martín will be one of the absent due to an injury he suffered in the game against Necaxa.

Possible alignment of US vs Necaxa in Clausura 2024

angel malagon

Kevin Alvarez

sebastian caceres

Igor Lichnovsky

cristian calderon

jonathan dos santos

alvaro fidalgo

brian rodriguez

Alejandro Zendejas

diego valdes

Julian Quinones

It’s important to mention that given the loss of Henry Martin, it will most likely be multiple rotations. will be one of them The possession of Bryan Rodríguez as winger on the left and the possession of Julián Quinones in the Bomba position as a reference at the top.

Possible alignment of Monterrey vs. America in the Clausura 2024