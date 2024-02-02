America vs Monterrey: Probable lineups for Matchday 5 of Clausura 2024 for the MX League

Liga MX
Despite many casualties, André Jardin would do his best to regain the lead.
After starting with three consecutive wins. On the 3rd of Clausura 2024, America drew against Necaxa. Although the Eagles top the table, the team’s performance is still not what Andre Jardin and his coaching staff expected.
However, there is no doubt that the duel against Raze could have gone differently. However, The match ended in a goalless draw due to two controversial ejections.
The Eagles, on the other hand, are already getting ready to compete Monterrey, one of the most complex rivals in the current tournament, is off to a great start under Fernando Ortiz. It should be noted that the match between Águilas and Rayados of the Apertura 2023 was one of the most controversial after the serious injury of Bryan Rodríguez after a duel with Jesús Gallardo.
Finally, for this new edition, the US is once again expected to have some casualties who cannot be considered for the starting eleven. The first of them would be Leo Suárez who was transferred to Pumas de la UNAM. On the other hand, Henry Martín will be one of the absent due to an injury he suffered in the game against Necaxa.
Possible alignment of US vs Necaxa in Clausura 2024
- angel malagon
- Kevin Alvarez
- sebastian caceres
- Igor Lichnovsky
- cristian calderon
- jonathan dos santos
- alvaro fidalgo
- brian rodriguez
- Alejandro Zendejas
- diego valdes
- Julian Quinones
It’s important to mention that given the loss of Henry Martin, it will most likely be multiple rotations. will be one of them The possession of Bryan Rodríguez as winger on the left and the possession of Julián Quinones in the Bomba position as a reference at the top.
survey What will be the result for America against Monterrey?
What will be the result for America against Monterrey?
136 people have already voted
Possible alignment of Monterrey vs. America in the Clausura 2024
- esteban andrada
- eric aguirre
- Victor Guzman
- hector moreno
- sebastian vegas
- george rodriguez
- Omar Govea
- maximiliano meza
- German Bertram
- Brandon Vasquez
- sergio canales
(tags to translate)Clausura 2024
Source link